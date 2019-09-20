Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Gucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday afternoon, August 30th, lifelong Juneau resident Jack Gucker quietly passed away. Jack was the oldest of the two sons of Jack and Lorena Gucker. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon January 6, 1925.

The majority of his early years were spent in Juneau. He spent his high-school years in Seattle and graduated from Seattle Prep in 1943. Following high school he enlisted in the army, and he was stationed in Nome for the majority of

In 1950 he met a lovely lady from California, who was visiting Juneau with a friend. They corresponded and were married in August of 1950. They were to remain married for 67 years until Mary Jeanne passed in October of 2017.

In late 1951 Jack and Jeanne purchased the Miner Publishing Co from his father. They owned their print shop until they closed the doors in September of 1992. During his time as a business owner Jack was heavily involved in the Juneau community. He was a member of both the Juneau and State Chambers of Commerce and many service organizations including: ELKS and Lions Club.

As an avid hunter and fisherman, he was active in the Territorial Sportsman and National Wildlife Foundation. When his son was playing little league baseball, Jack served on the board.

Jack's biggest passion was flying. He stayed active as a pilot until his mid eighties. In 2001 he retired from the Civil Air Patrol at the rank of Major. He was always one to answer the call to fly in search of missing boaters or pilots.

He is survived by his son John of Juneau, six nieces and nephews from his brother's family, as well as his sister-in-law Terry of Anchorage.

A memorial service and mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at noon on September 26th. There will be a celebration of life following the mass in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers a contribution to Hospice of Juneau in Jack or Jeanne Gucker's names would be appreciated.

Friends are asked to please join the family on the 26th to help close Jack's flight plan for the final time. On Friday afternoon, August 30th, lifelong Juneau resident Jack Gucker quietly passed away. Jack was the oldest of the two sons of Jack and Lorena Gucker. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon January 6, 1925.The majority of his early years were spent in Juneau. He spent his high-school years in Seattle and graduated from Seattle Prep in 1943. Following high school he enlisted in the army, and he was stationed in Nome for the majority of WWII . After mustering out in 1946 he worked in sales for his dad traveling the state selling groceries and liquor.In 1950 he met a lovely lady from California, who was visiting Juneau with a friend. They corresponded and were married in August of 1950. They were to remain married for 67 years until Mary Jeanne passed in October of 2017.In late 1951 Jack and Jeanne purchased the Miner Publishing Co from his father. They owned their print shop until they closed the doors in September of 1992. During his time as a business owner Jack was heavily involved in the Juneau community. He was a member of both the Juneau and State Chambers of Commerce and many service organizations including: ELKS and Lions Club.As an avid hunter and fisherman, he was active in the Territorial Sportsman and National Wildlife Foundation. When his son was playing little league baseball, Jack served on the board.Jack's biggest passion was flying. He stayed active as a pilot until his mid eighties. In 2001 he retired from the Civil Air Patrol at the rank of Major. He was always one to answer the call to fly in search of missing boaters or pilots.He is survived by his son John of Juneau, six nieces and nephews from his brother's family, as well as his sister-in-law Terry of Anchorage.A memorial service and mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at noon on September 26th. There will be a celebration of life following the mass in the parish hall.In lieu of flowers a contribution to Hospice of Juneau in Jack or Jeanne Gucker's names would be appreciated.Friends are asked to please join the family on the 26th to help close Jack's flight plan for the final time. Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close