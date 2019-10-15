Jack William Jordan (1939 - 2019)
Longtime Alaskan, Jack William Jordan passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage on September 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born December 22, 1939 in Seattle, to Ralph and Dorothy Jordan. The family settled in Pendleton, Oregon, where he attended St. Joseph Academy. Jack earned degrees in Philosophy and Theology from St. Louis University, and a Master's degree in Wildlife Science from Oregon State University. Jack taught and coached basketball at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Washington and Copper Valley Boarding School in Glennallen, Alaska.

Jack married his sweetheart, Jeanne Kofler, in 1968, and they embarked on an adventurous life in Alaska - first they managed the historic Golden North Hotel and later the Sourdough Inn in Skagway, before Jack accepted an enforcement position with the Alaska Division of Fish & Wildlife Protection.

Throughout his career, the Jolly Jordan's lived in Glennallen, Chitna, Moose Pass, Soldotna, Anchorage, Eagle River, and Kodiak, before moving to Palmer where they resided for over 25 years. With each home, they made lifelong friends.

Jack's career culminated with his appointment to serve as the Director (Colonel) of the Alaska Division of Fish & Wildlife Protection. Jack felt a highlight of his career was his involvement in the creation of the Alaska Wildlife Crime Laboratory. Following his state career, Jack worked for NANA, and as a Security Manager for Purcell on the North Slope. In 2007, Jack and Jeanne moved to Juneau to serve as caretakers for the Shrine of St. Therese until their retirement in 2015.

Next to his love of God, Jack's family was the most important part of his life. He was dedicated to his children's activities. He coached youth sports, volunteered at school, served as President of the Palmer High Hockey Booster Club, and was an active member of the St. Michael Parish community. Jack especially loved sharing the outdoors with his family. They hiked, camped, canoed, fished, biked, and cross-country skied. Jack's greatest joy in recent years was being a Grandpa, and he loved spending time with his grandkids, taking them on roadtrips, playing games, and doing puzzles.

Jack always had a song in his heart, a twinkle in his eye, and great love for all.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne, his children Joseph (Cindy), Katy (George), and daughter-in-law Lori (Chris); grandchildren Jonah and Ella; siblings Marci Parkhurst, Dave (Martha), Dan (Sheri); sisters-in-law Linda (Tom) Hulst, Kay (Del) Almond, brother-in-law Rob (Gretchen) Kofler, and brother-in-law Mike Williams; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and treasured friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Molly, son Chris, parents Ralph and Dorothy, brothers Paul, Joel, Chucky, brother-in-law John Parkhurst, and sister-in-law Mary Williams.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Shrine of St. Therese in Juneau, October 26 at 11:00 am, reception following at the Shrine lodge. There will also be a Memorial Mass at St. Michael Parish in Palmer, on November 30 at 12:00 pm.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, 2019
