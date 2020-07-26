Jacque Weyhe died at her home on July 20, 2020. She was born in Gladstone, ND on April 26, 1929, and settled in Juneau in 1952 with her toddler after her husband had obtained a dispatcher position with Alaska Coastal Airlines. Jacque was the executive secretary at First National Bank of Juneau from 1953 until retirement in 1994, except 5 years at UBA. Following difficulties after surgery in 2005, she left Juneau to live near her son and wife in Yakima, WA, then Hillsboro and finally Medford, OR for the last ten years.



Jacque enjoyed singing, playing piano and organ, travel, crossword puzzles and family. Everyone who knew her will doubtless remember her dry sense of humor and sharp wit. She is survived by her son Joel (Monica) Weyhe, granddaughter Bre Weyhe Ohlson (Jake) with 3 great grandchildren, and her sister Joyce Just with her large family. Her husband James (Jim) Weyhe and sister Laverne Yates preceded her in death.



No services are planned. Her family will scatter her ashes in North Dakota as she requested and celebrate her life informally with other family members as time, weather and COVID-19 restrictions allow.



