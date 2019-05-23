Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Douglas "Jim" Hudson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Douglas Hudson ("Jim") passed away May 16, 2019 in Castro Valley, California, aged 55 after an 18 month battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

He was born April 12, 1964 in Ogdensburg, New York to Bill and Frances Hudson, the youngest of 5 siblings. Growing up in a military family, Jim lived in many different places, including Monrovia, Liberia, Africa; Fremont, California; Cordova, Alaska and finally Missoula, Montana where he graduated from St. Regis High School. After a brief stint in the Navy, Jim returned to Alaska where he spent many years between Juneau and Anchorage.

Always something of a restless romantic, his travels took him across the United States as well as to Australia and Europe, where he lived for two years. He had several different career paths, including photography, massage therapy and holistic spiritual healing. Jim had a great love for the wilderness and would frequently hike out to the woods carrying his tripod and camera. He also loved to go camping and fishing with his lifelong friend Bill Wright, and would return from his many trips to Sweetheart Creek with fish, photographs and bear tales. Jim had a great sense of humor and a gift of making people laugh with his bad jokes and funny songs. He could be passionate and intense and in more recent years, he became deeply interested in spiritual enlightenment and the possibility of physical and emotional healing through psychic means. He was uninterested in material possessions and was generous with his time and talents; he helped many people who were grieving or otherwise dealing with emotional pain.

His greatest loves were his two daughters Grace and Cerys of whom he was extremely proud.

He is survived by his daughters Grace and Cerys Hudson of Juneau, father Bill Hudson of Juneau, mother Frances Morrison of Chugiak, siblings Joe Hudson of Juneau, Teresa Lair of Blaine, Washington, and stepbrothers David and Steven and stepsisters Karen and Kristin. He is preceded in death by his stepmother Lucy Hudson and siblings Shawna Hudson and Patti Nichols.

