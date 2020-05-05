James H. Tyner 1927-2020
James passed away April 21st. James was born in Clarksville, Tennessee & raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. He joined the Army at age 17 and served through the end of WWII. After the war he joined the Coast Guard serving in Greenland, Boston, St Petersburg, FL, Washington DC, Westport, WA, and two tours each in Kodiak & Juneau, Alaska then retiring after 30 years at the rank CWO4.
Jim was a active member of the Chief Warrant Officers Association in Juneau.
After retiring, he worked several jobs around town; Pioneer Brokerage, Dispatching at Taku Taxi, Oliver's Trophies, Bookeeping at Capital Service, and The Douglas Depot.
He was a avid bowler bowling in several leagues over the years.
He was married to his Wife Louise for 65 years. He is survived by his Wife Louise of Juneau, Daughter Cindy Rogich from Aberdeen, WA. Sons David Tyner From Ninilchik, AK,Richard Tyner from Juneau, & Steve Tyner & His Wife Kate From Kodiak, AK.
Grandsons TJ Rogich & Wife Jenny from Aberdeen, WA. Greg Rogich & Wife Britnee From Reno, NV.
Great Grandsons Blake & Camron Rogich From Aberdeen, WA. Sister in law Arlene Leith & several nieces & Nephews in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. Canada.
At His request there will be no service held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice &Home Care of Juneau or Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officers Association of Juneau or a charity of your choice.
Published in Juneau Empire from May 5 to Jun. 4, 2020.