James (Jim) Lyle Ritter passed away in Anchorage on July 15, 2020 at the age of 67 following a stroke.



Jim is survived by his wife Lauri and his children Kerensa Followell, Amy Thompson, Robert Ritter, Michael Laudert and Brandilyn McDonald; Sisters Liz Harbison and Ruth Rich; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Adeline. Brothers Russell, Bill, Sam, Barney, Connie, Buddy, Bob, Albert and sister Irene.



Jim was born on August 4, 1952 in Juneau. He graduated from Juneau Douglas High School and in 1975 he began his apprenticeship program for Power lineman. After completing the program Jim went on to his lineman career in the I.B.E.W. until his retirement in 2006.



Jim enjoyed spending time with family at their Lucky Me property as well as in Haines. He was a generous person with a charismatic personality and great sense of humor who loved socializing with everyone he met. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 700, Elks Lodge 420, Fraternal Order of Eagles and The Sons of American Legion Post 12.



A Celebration of Life will be held in August of 2021 in Juneau. Condolences can be sent to the family at 1390 Fritz Cove Road, Juneau, AK 99801.



