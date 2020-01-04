James Neal MacDonald, 68, passed away peacefully at home in Wasilla, AK, on December 23rd, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Amvets Post 9 in Wasilla from 2pm-4pm on January 11th, 2020. A second celebration will be held at Amvets Post 49 in Anchorage from 2pm-4pm on January 25th, 2020.
Jimmy was born April 1st, 1951 in Juneau, AK and lived in Alaska his entire life. He is a Navy Veteran and served from April 1968 through January 1970. Jimmy married Lynnette on November 18th, 2005, in Anchorage, AK. He retired from Local 302 International Union of Operating Engineers.
Some of his favorite things to do were reminisce over his Alaskan adventures, playing in the dirt while operating heavy equipment and sharing one of his many commercial fishing tales.
Jimmy was preceded in death by parents Gordon and Annetta MacDonald, brother John MacDonald and daughter Renee MacDonald. He is survived by wife Lynnette, daughter Cheryl MacDonald, stepdaughter Danielle Lane, granddaughter Adelaide Lee, brother David MacDonald and sister Janet Cavagnaro.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be sent to the Outdoor Heritage Foundation, please contact them at www.ohfak.org
