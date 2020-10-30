Janie Marie Hansen Cesar-Ms. Cesar



December 7, 1942 to October 5, 2020



Janie was born December 7, 1942 in Dearborn, Michigan to Vincent and Jennie Hansen. She was the oldest of 6 children. In 1949 the family moved to Buckley where they all grew up and attended school. In 1950, while she was in the third-grade she made up her mind to become a teacher and from that day forward worked towards her dream. Janie graduated from Central Michigan University in 1961 with a Bachelors in teaching. In 1965, Bill Overstreet, the Juneau Public School Districts Superintendent, offered her a job. Thrilled, she accepted but did not tell her family. She knew if she told them they would convince her to stay as Alaska was a long, long ways away. She booked her ticket, packed her bags, and told her family of her new adventures as she was heading out the door to catch that American Airlines flight headed to the Last Frontier. She arrived in Juneau, Alaska on August 30th, 1965 and shortly after that began her teaching career at Glacier Valley Elementary School as a third-grade teacher. Two months later she met Delfin Cesar, a local young man and they married in 1966. Not only did she fall in love with him, she fell in love with his family. Within her first year teaching, a field trip took place and that's when the Seaweek Program started. With the help of herself, Mary Lou King and a few others, this program has since continued within the school district ever since. Later, she would find out she was expecting their first born, Lance (68). Back in those days teachers were not allowed to continue to work after the first three months of pregnancy. So, in 1967 she was hired at the Alaska Attorney General's Office and later employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. They moved to Ketchikan in 1968, where their daughter, Nancy (68), was born. A year later in 1969, they had their last son, David (69), and returned to Juneau for the final time. She began teaching again at Gastineau School as a second-grade teacher. And in 1971, she transferred back to Glacier Valley as a fourth-grade teacher. Along with Len Sevdy, in the 1970's they started the Indian Studies Program. This program also reached children school district wide. She initiated the Halloween Carnival at Glacier Valley with her best friend, Patricia Lee, in 1971 also. She was a founding member of ANS Camp #70. She also started the Bicycle Safety Rodeo at Glacier Valley with the help of Ray Cox and eventually the Juneau Police Department. In 1978, she was awarded Teacher of the Year. Also, in that year, Del and herself got divorced. Although divorced, he and his family remained close to her heart. In 1987, she received her Master's degree in education from the University of Alaska Southeast, and also retired. After retiring, she worked for 10 years for Centralized Correspondence (now Alyeska Central School). She spent many, many years after retiring watching over her grandchildren-teaching, exploring places, spoiling and loving them. And when they got older, she continued her favorite habit, crocheting. Making Afghans and accessories to give people another form of beauty by something she could produce.



Janie was an avid genealogist, always so interested in History. She was always interviewing people and taping their stories. She produced many family trees throughout her life. If you ever needed to know your Indian name or how to pronounce it or have a question on who you may be related to, you would ask Janie. She was an avid Alaska Native Historian. Working along side Nora and Richard Daunhouser and the Mark's families. Ms. Cesar, known to some, and Janie known to others, was known to all as an amazing, caring, loving, mother, grandmother, friend, sister, aunt and mentor to all. To some, especially in her children's younger years, she was/is known as everyone's "Other Mother." If you were ever fortunate to come across her, you have been very blessed. Teaching was her passion, and she always enjoyed running into former students. She found so much enjoyment and fulfillment with the little lives she was able to encounter, teach, and guide to help make them better little humans who grew up to be great humans.



There is not enough time or paper to tell all of her stories or accomplishments. Most of Janie LOVED her children, grandchildren, her family and her friends. Her life revolved around them all. Teaching was her career but her drive was the people she loved. There was nothing she would not do for them. She was the most loyal and devoted. She will be missed in every way by whoever crossed her path and most of all by her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, many aunts and uncles, and grandson D.J. Maki. She is survived by her three children Lance, Nancy (Curtis Mallett), and David Cesar. Grandchildren Ashley Maki (Jesse Smith), Catherine Rule-Cesar, Christian Parker, Michael Cesar, and Shaylin Cesar. And great grandchild Channer Maki. Brothers and Sister Vincent Hansen (Jeri), Peter Hansen (Pam), Tony Hansen (Kim), Janice Cooley (Fred), Tim Hansen (Candy), among several nieces and nephews, and the Cesar Family and their respected families. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the charity or school of your choice. The family can be reached at 2577 Meadow Lane, Juneau, Alaska 99801.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store