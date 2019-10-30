Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Sanford Teel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 13, 2019, Jean Carolyn Sanford Teel went home to her Lord and Savior after a short battle with cancer.



The youngest of four children, Jean was born December 27, 1940, on the family farm outside Meriden, Kansas to Frances and Margaret Sanford. Her love of cats started at a young age playing with all the cats/kittens born on the farm. Jean always loved having a cat in her home and on her lap.



Jean was working for Offen's Hardware in Topeka, Kansas, when she met the love of her life. As Phil Teel tells the story: He walked into the store to buy a bolt and walked out with a "nut"! Their first date was September 16, 1959, to the Topeka fair where they saw Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Trigger perform. They were engaged on November 7, 1959. Jean was 18 and Phil was 21 when they were married on November 29, 1959. They were celebrating their 60th year together this year.



In 1961, they moved to Juneau, Alaska, where they lived for 31 years. They raised their family of three daughters and their chosen adopted Athabascan son there. In 1992, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she loved living. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for their business, Phil's Welding in Juneau, Alaska. She served as treasurer for Auke Bay Bible Church and Echo Ranch Bible Camp, Juneau, AK and Sutherlin Family Church, Sutherlin, OR. She served with Phil in several ministries such as The Sowers Ministry and New Tribes Aviation.



Jean was a humble, quiet, compassionate woman who lived her faith in God. She wanted everyone she met to know the good news of the Gospel and to trust Jesus as their Savior. Jeannie spread her love of Jesus by acts of love to all those who crossed her path. Jeannie didn't "preach" her faith – she lived it daily and her light shone to everyone who met her.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Larry Sanford and Byron Sanford, her son, Art Teel and grandson, Cory Stephens. She is survived by husband, Phil Teel; daughters: Tracy Foster, Bonnie Wilson and Karla Stephens; sons-in-law: Gary Wilson and Tom Stephens; grandchildren: Tyler (Charity) Wilson, Isaac (Darian) Gray-Christensen, Troy (Cassie) Wilson, BonnieJean Christensen, Brooke Wilson, Paige Wilson, Crystal Stephens and Casey Stephens; Great-granddaughter Briella Wilson; sister Norma Kanzig; sisters-in-law: Barb Sanford, Mae Sanford, Elaine Shields and Maureen (Ed) Breen; many nieces and nephews and treasured friends.



A memorial service will be held November 2, 2019, 11:00 am, at North Umpqua Bible Fellowship, 1547 Wild River Drive, Roseburg, Oregon, 97470. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to Mission Aviation Fellowship, PO Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653 or NUBF Ministry Fund, 1547 Wild River Drive, Roseburg, OR 97470.



