Jeanette Doucette McLeod was born in Washington D.C. January 3, 1931
to Marguerite and Charles Doucette. She passed away peacefully on
September 25, 2019 at the Juneau Pioneers Home.
When she was six, she and her parents moved to Massachusetts
where they lived for three years. She and her mother later took a trip to
Luxembourg, Europe, to visit her mother's parents. When WW2 loomed in
Europe, their passports were revoked, leaving Jeanette and her mother
unable to travel back to the United States. Her father worked diligently
with the U.S. Embassy, and six months later their passports were returned
allowing them to travel for six more weeks through Europe ending up in
Italy. Luckily, they were able to get on the last boat to the United States
with many other American refugees, mostly women and children. They
arrived in New York City December 24, 1938 and were happily reunited
with her father and grateful to be back in America. Their adventures to
Alaska began in 1940 when Governor Ernest Gruening asked them to
deliver his new car, bearing Alaska Territory license plate #1, to Seattle.
The trip to Seattle took two weeks and they enjoyed many sights along the
way.
In May 1940 Jeanette and her parents boarded the steamship M/V Denali,
stopping in the communities along the way to Juneau bringing supplies
for the coming fishing season. Both parents were then employed at the
Governor's Mansion with Governor Gruening where they lived for two
years until her mother found a rental house on the "Mud Flats". Jeanette
was active in Girl Scouts and a leader in Mariner Scouts and earned
money working as a babysitter as much as possible.
She attended St. Anns School for four years and then graduated
from Juneau High School in 1949. During this period a friend introduced
Jeanette to a handsome fisherman who was a few years older than her. It
was love at first sight and she and Charles E. McLeod were married June
11, 1949 at the Cathedral of The Nativity in Juneau. They remained a
devoted couple for sixty-four years. Charles was an avid hunter and
fisherman and the two of them fished on their commercial salmon troller
for five years, during which time Jeanette had two children, Charles Jr.
and Charlene. The children soon outgrew the boat and she retired from
fishing and in went to work outside the home in 1958. She held various
accounting jobs with Federal agencies, starting with the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife and then the Coast Guard, gaining promotions with each position.
She also found time to volunteer and held offices with many local service
organizations - Alaska State Museum, Juneau Douglas Library, The
Juneau Visitors Association, Alaska Pioneers, and many others. She often
held positions as an officer or president. She loved meeting the early tour
ships, dressed in beautiful Gold Rush era clothing, welcoming tourists with
a smile and providing them with information on what to see and do in the
community and state she loved. Jeanette and Charles never lost the thrill
of catching King salmon, and she landed in the top five positions in the
Salmon Derby several times. When not busy raising children, working,
fishing, and volunteering, Jeanette became proficient with gardening and
preserving the "bounty of Alaska" which she shared with many friends
throughout the year. Winter projects included lots of knitting and
crocheting, again sharing the results with many.
In 2013, just a week after Charles had passed, Jeanette moved to
the Juneau Pioneers Home. She stayed busy participating in artistic and
social events, seldom missing a Bingo game or ice cream social. She is
survived by her two children, Charles McLeod Jr. and Charlene Stanley,
and two grandchildren. Countless friends young and old will miss her
smiles and stories, as will the wonderful staff at the Pioneers Home who
have shown such kindness and loving care throughout her residence
there. At her request, no service will be held.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28, 2019