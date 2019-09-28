Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Doucette McLeod. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Doucette McLeod was born in Washington D.C. January 3, 1931

to Marguerite and Charles Doucette. She passed away peacefully on

September 25, 2019 at the Juneau Pioneers Home.

When she was six, she and her parents moved to Massachusetts

where they lived for three years. She and her mother later took a trip to

Luxembourg, Europe, to visit her mother's parents. When WW2 loomed in

Europe, their passports were revoked, leaving Jeanette and her mother

unable to travel back to the United States. Her father worked diligently

with the U.S. Embassy, and six months later their passports were returned

allowing them to travel for six more weeks through Europe ending up in

Italy. Luckily, they were able to get on the last boat to the United States

with many other American refugees, mostly women and children. They

arrived in New York City December 24, 1938 and were happily reunited

with her father and grateful to be back in America. Their adventures to

Alaska began in 1940 when Governor Ernest Gruening asked them to

deliver his new car, bearing Alaska Territory license plate #1, to Seattle.

The trip to Seattle took two weeks and they enjoyed many sights along the

way.

In May 1940 Jeanette and her parents boarded the steamship M/V Denali,

stopping in the communities along the way to Juneau bringing supplies

for the coming fishing season. Both parents were then employed at the

Governor's Mansion with Governor Gruening where they lived for two

years until her mother found a rental house on the "Mud Flats". Jeanette

was active in Girl Scouts and a leader in Mariner Scouts and earned

money working as a babysitter as much as possible.

She attended St. Anns School for four years and then graduated

from Juneau High School in 1949. During this period a friend introduced

Jeanette to a handsome fisherman who was a few years older than her. It

was love at first sight and she and Charles E. McLeod were married June

11, 1949 at the Cathedral of The Nativity in Juneau. They remained a

devoted couple for sixty-four years. Charles was an avid hunter and

fisherman and the two of them fished on their commercial salmon troller

for five years, during which time Jeanette had two children, Charles Jr.

and Charlene. The children soon outgrew the boat and she retired from

fishing and in went to work outside the home in 1958. She held various

accounting jobs with Federal agencies, starting with the U.S. Fish and

Wildlife and then the Coast Guard, gaining promotions with each position.

She also found time to volunteer and held offices with many local service

organizations - Alaska State Museum, Juneau Douglas Library, The

Juneau Visitors Association, Alaska Pioneers, and many others. She often

held positions as an officer or president. She loved meeting the early tour

ships, dressed in beautiful Gold Rush era clothing, welcoming tourists with

a smile and providing them with information on what to see and do in the

community and state she loved. Jeanette and Charles never lost the thrill

of catching King salmon, and she landed in the top five positions in the

Salmon Derby several times. When not busy raising children, working,

fishing, and volunteering, Jeanette became proficient with gardening and

preserving the "bounty of Alaska" which she shared with many friends

throughout the year. Winter projects included lots of knitting and

crocheting, again sharing the results with many.

In 2013, just a week after Charles had passed, Jeanette moved to

the Juneau Pioneers Home. She stayed busy participating in artistic and

social events, seldom missing a Bingo game or ice cream social. She is

survived by her two children, Charles McLeod Jr. and Charlene Stanley,

and two grandchildren. Countless friends young and old will miss her

smiles and stories, as will the wonderful staff at the Pioneers Home who

have shown such kindness and loving care throughout her residence

Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28, 2019

