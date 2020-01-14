Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette "Jan or Toots" Huberth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

There will be a celebration of life for Jeanette Huberth, also known as Jan or Toots, on January 17, 2019 at the Juneau Yacht Club, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The dinner will be catered by the Glacier Valley ANB. Jan was a life time member of the Glacier Valley Alaska Native Sisterhood. She died of complications of heart failure at the Bartlett Regional Hospital following a 3 month illness and was surrounded by family and close friends.



Jan was born September 29, 1946 in Juneau to Mary and Andres Julaton in Juneau, the middle child with older brother Danny and younger sister Sally.



She was Tlingit of the Raven moiety and Dog Salmon Clan from Klawock, Alaska and Filipino on her father's side. Her children were also of the Arapaho Tribe from Wyoming from their father's side.



Jan was raised mainly in Juneau but also in Wrangell. In 1964, she graduated from Juneau-Douglas High, and traveled to Kansas where she attended and graduated from Haskell Indian Junior College with an associate degree in commerce. She met her husband Larry Makeshine in college. Jan moved to Washington, DC to work for the State Department, married Larry who was drafted into the Army and traveled with him to Germany than on to Anchorage where Larry finished up his tour of duty. They had two sons, Byron and Michael, and they all returned to Juneau where Jan commenced her career working for Tlingit & Haida, Sealaska Corporation, Sitka Indian Tribe (in Sitka), and again Sealaska. In the '80s Jan divorced and later married Peter Huberth, the forester for Sealaska Corporation. She was a secretary in most of her positions but did work at Snettisham when her second husband Pete worked there. Jan also served as the secretary for the Alaska Forest Association.



Jan and Pete traveled nearly every year to Europe to reconnect with his relatives and skied religiously at Eaglecrest. Jan excelled in the fine arts of cooking and sewing and was known for her sushi at Sealaska employee lunches. She and her co-worker and friend, Marietta Hopkins, were also mentors to the young interns at Sealaska, plying them with home cooked meals and advice that their absent mothers would have provided.



Before she passed, Jan was honored by being given a life time membership to the Alaska Native Sisterhood, Camp 70. She was a faithful member and catered at countless functions, making it fun for other sisters with her kind smile, easy manner and soft humor.



Huberth was preceded in death by her husband Peter Huberth, parents, brother Danny, and son Michael Makeshine.



