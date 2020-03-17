Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Freida Muller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

You came into this world with a graceful silence. Your kindred spirit lived a life full of adventure and greatness. A woman of wisdom and autonomy, who worked earnestly for every triumph she won. You remain my constant inspiration everyday. Rest in peace up in Heaven.

Forever and always,

Your Sunshine.



Jeanne F. Muller passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2020, at Bartlett Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. Jeanne was 70 years old and was born in Carson City, Nevada. She lived in several states before settling into Juneau, Alaska which acted as her true sense of home.



Jeanne was employed by the State's Department of Transportation and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institution, retiring in the year of 2015. She was a positive attribute in several minor communities of Juneau. Being a part of the senior bowling league during winters, volunteering as an information representative at the airport during the summers, and participating as an active member of the Juneau Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA).



Jeanne is survived by her daughter Jeanne Lin Muller, her brother James Muller, and her Alaskan family.



A private "in memory" reception was held February 22nd, 2020 in honor of Jeanne F. Muller.

