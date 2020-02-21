Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie (Winningham) Riggen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie (Winningham) Riggen (1927 – 2020) died February 7th from Alzheimer's Disease, surrounded by family and the loving caregivers at the Juneau Pioneer Home. Jennie was born in Monroe, TN to Willis and Lydia Winningham.



Jennie learned to read at age 3 and started school at age 4. She was the valedictorian of her senior class at Livingston Academy and the first in her family to go to college. Jennie worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory during WWII to earn her college tuition. After graduating from the University of West Virginia, and Ball State Teachers College, Jennie moved to Wilbur, WA, to teach high school English and Home Economics.



Jennie met and married Will Riggen while teaching in Wilbur; they were married for over 52 years until Will's death in 2005. Jennie taught for many years while raising four daughters. In 1966 the family moved to Ketchikan. While working on her Master's in Library Science at the University of Oregon, she developed and expanded the three elementary school libraries in Ketchikan. When the family moved to Juneau in 1974, Jennie worked for the Alaska State Library as the Head of Technical Services. Jennie was a pioneer in working on early computers (dumb terminals) and helped set up the cooperative sharing of library information and resources between the Alaska libraries and the Washington Library Network.



Upon retirement, Jennie and Will moved to Spokane Valley, WA, where Jennie pursued her love for books, genealogical research, and gardening. After Will's death, and with the subsequent onset of Alzheimer's, Jennie returned to Juneau to live with family, with the support of the Bridge Adult Day Center. In 2011 Jennie moved to the Sitka Pioneer Home, where she was lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff. In 2013 Jennie relocated to the Juneau Pioneer Home.



Jennie is survived by her daughters, eight grandsons, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter. Her daughters are: Kathryn Peterson of Portland, OR; Anne Riggen of Prescott, AZ; Nancy (Terry) Cosentino of Camas, WA and Mary Riggen of Juneau. Her grandsons are: Shaun McLaughlin (OR), Brendan McLaughlin (USN), Tony Colella (AZ), Dominic Colella (AZ), Alex Colella (CO), Ben Shields (OR), Nick (Sarissa Ensch) Shields (OR), and Aaron (Mana Nakagawa) Ver (CA). Jennie's granddaughters are Asia Ver and Lydia (Mark) Luchini – parents of Lita Luchini, all of Juneau.



Jennie's family will celebrate her life at a gathering in Juneau during the summer.

