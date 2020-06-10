Jeri Mae Whitaker

Oct 19, 1940 - Feb 19, 2020



Jeri Mae (Novak) Whitaker passed away in Green Valley, AZ on Feb 19, 2020, 12 days after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. Jeri was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and soon after moved with her family to San Diego, CA. Her father moved the family to Juneau, AK in 1955, where Jeri graduated high school. She married Cal Whitaker in 1959 and they had two daughters who were raised in Juneau, Haines, Sitka and Anchorage, AK. Jeri is survived by her husband, Cal; her two daughters, Tracy Seidl (Mike) and Brenda Kroth (Dave); grandchildren, Joselyn Wallace (Miguel) and Hannah Seidl; and great-grandchild, Miguel Wallace III.





