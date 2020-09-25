Jerome "Jerry" Painter, Pahrump, NV passed away,
May 18 th , 2020, at the age of 81 after a short fight with
Leukemia. (Agent Orange)
Jerry grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated from
St. Agnes High School in 1957. In 1959 Jerry enlisted in
the Air Force and was immediately sent to weather school
at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. Jerry was
subsequently sent to a second weather school before being
deployed to Vietnam. Jerry held multiple base assignments
in Danang, Tan Son Nhut, Dong Tam and Cu Chi.
Jerry was an Air Force weatherman however was imbedded with
the Army's 9th Division to provide both aviation and artillery meteorological
support. During Jerry's Air Force career he received many awards and
medals, including several Army awards and medals during his tour of
Vietnam.
After retiring from the Air Force Jerry began his second career with the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA in Alaska.
Jerry held assignments in Anchorage and Juneau and 11 other sites.
Jerry committed himself to lifelong education earning an associates degree,
a bachelor's degree, two masters degrees and a PHD, all on the GI Bill.
Jerry's dedication to country and cause was rare. His humility, combined
with fine intellect, and indomitable energy, was a natural talent. Jerry rarely if at all
uttered a profane, or intemperate word.
Jerry spent years giving back, whether commanding and mentoring several Civil Air
Patrol organizations, officiating weddings after becoming ordained, adjunct College
Professor, historian, classic car aficionado and storyteller.
Jerry was lucky enough to find the "love of his life" on February 2009 Jerry married
Gladys Joyce Melton and the fairy tale ensued! By any measure they truly adored
and loved each other. They RV-d throughout the continental US with several trips
back to their beloved Alaska!
"Love is not a matter of counting the years, but making the years count." And yes,
they made them count-enjoying everyday together!
His beloved wife Gladys "Joyce" Painter of Pahrump, NV survives Jerry.
One Sister Mary Kringle (George-passed), Wilson, WI, two daughters, Lynn (Kevin)
Kirkle and their five kids Omaha, NE, Mary Lee (Brian) Miller and their six kids
Omaha, Ne, Marie and Mike Love, Henderson, NV, June and Doug Stanaway, East
Wenatchee, WA, Ed and Carrie Melton, Pateros, WA, Philip and Suk Yong Melton,
Manhattan, KS, Ann Hawk and Roger Ooms, Las Vegas, NV, (Shawn-passed) and
Troy Wilson, Juneau, AK.
Numerous Nieces and Nephews, Grandkids and Great Grandkids.
His Mother and Father, Edward and Honey Painter of St Paul, Minnesota preceded Jerry.
A Full Military Honors Service will be held on October 8, 2020 at 11:20 am at
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
Published in Juneau Empire from Sep. 25 to Oct. 24, 2020.