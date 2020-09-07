Jessica Plotnick Weller passed away on August 27, 2020 after a ten-year battle with breast cancer.



Jess announced her diagnosis on International Women's Day, March 2010, at the age of 25. Despite aggressive treatment, her stubborn, resilient, and perpetually optimistic personality compelled her to walk the Alaska Run for Women that June and to enroll in a Graduate Degree program that fall, where she received a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Alaska Pacific University in the spring of 2012. She went on to become a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and started her own practice,

Compass Counseling. She never allowed cancer to define her, instead she used it as a driving force to live life to the fullest and truly embrace every moment. Although she prided herself on her career, she was driven by an unwavering love for her family.



It may have been her early life experience but by any criteria Jess was an old soul. She was born in Juneau, Alaska in November of 1984, just in time for the Thanksgiving Day storm that reeked havoc in Southeast Alaska. In a true reflection of her unbridled spirit she was most at peace in nature. She particularly loved dancing in the middle of a torrential rain storm, with outstretched arms, palms up, and her face to the sky. Jess' unapologetic authentic flair for life was contagious and provided her an intrinsic ability to connect with others. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved and demanded that passion in return. These qualities were never more evident than in the relationship with her husband, a partnership rooted in a deep love and mutual respect that began when they were in middle school.



She touched countless people with her natural kindness, honesty, infectious smile, and love. Jess lived fearlessly, loved deeply, and guided others to capture and bottle the same inspiration. This was reflected in her work as a counselor, in her friendships, in her relationships with family, in

her marriage, and in the pure love between her and her daughters Emrie and Brielle. Jess loved her daughters beyond comprehension. She self-identified as a minimalist but one thing she yearned for was more time with her girls. Her one regret was that she wouldn't be there to guide them through their milestones of life.



There is a sign in her home that says, "Love this Life " which perfectly expresses how she lived her life - passionately and without reserve. She wouldn't want anyone to dwell in sadness. Rather she would ask us to celebrate life, capture the beauty of every moment, never take a second for granted, squeeze your loved ones close, and be your authentic self.



Jessica was proceeded in death by her beloved grandmother Sandy Plotnick. She is survived by Husband Tony, daughters Emrie and Brielle Schnese. Her parents, Rochelle Plotnick (Mike Singsaas) and Royce

Weller (Jodie Murdock), brother Lennon Weller (Miranda McCarty), sisters Kari Singsaas and Anika Singsaas (Mark Calarco), Charlotte Williams (Ira Williams), Tony's parents: Kelly & Terry Schnese, Tony's sister Sondra McCotter (Scott Shumway), nieces Gracelyn, Natalia, Winter, Bennett, and nephew Torin, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless loving friends.



A private celebration was held Saturday September fifth. A Zoom celebration will be held Saturday September nineteenth and there are plans for a much larger party to honor her when Covid restrictions end.





