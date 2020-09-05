Francis Louis Guertin Jr. (Frankie) passed away on the 4th of July 2020 in Mesa

Arizona. He was born to Francis Louis Guertin Sr. and Alice Silvey Carlson on August

12, 1944 in their home in Sitka, Alaska. He was in the Sitka graduating class of 1963.

He received his BS in Accounting from Woodbury College in Los Angeles, California in

1971. Also, he received the Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy to practice as

CPA in Alaska in 1979.



Frank married Janice Darlene Williams on July 11, 1981. They have a blended family of

seven children. By age, Tiffany (Luis), Sean (Ginger), Carrie (Hud), Christopher (Kelly),

Noah (Jennifer), Chad, and Casey (Brady).

Frank worked in the field of accounting for 39 years, working for the State of Alaska,

City of Juneau, Channel Construction, Tlingit & Haida Regional Housing Authority and

co-owner of Jan's View Bed and Breakfast.



Frank enjoyed downhill skiing, scuba diving, camping, watching good old cowboy

movies, RV-ing with his wife (they traveled for nineteen months making it to all fifty

states and most of Canada), eating Alaskan red salmon, King crab, Jan's potato salad,

and taking a good nap with the grandbabies on the couch. And let us not forget about all

the many improvements made to his true pride and joy his 1997 Ford F-250 3/4-ton

diesel truck.



Frank was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-Days Saints and serviced

a two-year mission at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Frank and Jan moved to Mesa Arizona for medical reasons in 2018. He had been

fighting a good fight with cancer for seven years.



He has 24 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters. They are: Jesse (Cassy), Skylar,

Jordan (Nichole), Chloe, Bridgette (Quentin), Damien, Courtney, Hayden, Natalie, C.J.,

Tyler, Amanda, Seth, Aurora, Areum, Isaac, Enoch, Miriam ,Sarai, Sophie, Spencer,

Abaddon, Saynt, Ban, and great-daughters Brylee, Swayze, Maevie.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a small family only service was held in Mesa, AZ on

the 9th of July. All seven children and parts of their families were in attendance at the

service. He is missed but we know he is not hurting now. We are hopeful that he is

walking the dogs and catching up with family on heaven side. Until we meet again, We

love you Frankie!



