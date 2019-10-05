Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Laura Dolginer Adler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan loved spending her summers in Juneau and cherishedher time there with family and friends. Growing up,Joan was introduced to Juneau by her grandfather andgrandmother, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Goldstein. Herfavorite part of the summer was hosting a big party ather home. Everyone looked forward to delicious food,good conversation, beautiful decor, wonderfulhospitality, and Joan's warm and loving spirit. Joanbrought everyone together and felt at home in Juneau.Joan was born to Marie Goldstein Dolginer and JohnDolginer and graduated from Beverly Hills High School.After marrying Melvin Adler and raising four children,she went back to school to earn her Masters and PhD inClinical Psychology and started a geriatric practicewith a colleague. She also managed the GoldsteinImprovement Company with her brother, Charles Dolginerand took great pride in preserving the Company's deeproots in Juneau. Her family history in Juneau datesback to the pioneering days of Charlie Goldstein. Shewas proud to have been a founding supporter of SukkatShalom, Juneau's synagogue because it brought thecommunity together.She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years,whose hand she loved to hold and who made her laugh,her children, Susan Jannol, Greg Adler, JudithAltervain and Karen Adler, grandchildren MichaelJannol, Jeremy Altervain, Jacob Adler, Molly AdlerTatum, Isabella "Izzy" Tatum, and her brother CharlesDolginer. Published in The Juneau Empire from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4, 2019

