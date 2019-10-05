Joan loved spending her summers in Juneau and cherished
her time there with family and friends. Growing up,
Joan was introduced to Juneau by her grandfather and
grandmother, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Goldstein. Her
favorite part of the summer was hosting a big party at
her home. Everyone looked forward to delicious food,
good conversation, beautiful decor, wonderful
hospitality, and Joan's warm and loving spirit. Joan
brought everyone together and felt at home in Juneau.
Joan was born to Marie Goldstein Dolginer and John
Dolginer and graduated from Beverly Hills High School.
After marrying Melvin Adler and raising four children,
she went back to school to earn her Masters and PhD in
Clinical Psychology and started a geriatric practice
with a colleague. She also managed the Goldstein
Improvement Company with her brother, Charles Dolginer
and took great pride in preserving the Company's deep
roots in Juneau. Her family history in Juneau dates
back to the pioneering days of Charlie Goldstein. She
was proud to have been a founding supporter of Sukkat
Shalom, Juneau's synagogue because it brought the
community together.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years,
whose hand she loved to hold and who made her laugh,
her children, Susan Jannol, Greg Adler, Judith
Altervain and Karen Adler, grandchildren Michael
Jannol, Jeremy Altervain, Jacob Adler, Molly Adler
Tatum, Isabella "Izzy" Tatum, and her brother Charles
Dolginer.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4, 2019