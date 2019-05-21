Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Patricia Shea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Patricia Shea, "Pat" passed away on April 23 ,2019 at 87 years old. She was born on December 3, 1931 in Norwich, Connecticut. Her parents, John and Bernice Davidson moved to Hyde Park, Massachusetts where Pat and her two sisters, Bunny and Dot, grew up. Pat was a Candy Striper (nurse assistant) during high school which foretold her nursing career. Out of high school and in a nod to their father's spirit for adventure, the three sisters signed up into different branches of the military with Pat enlisting in the Air Force just after her 20th birthday with the Korean Conflict in full swing. After tech school in Mississippi she became a radar operator based in Southern California where she met her future husband William Stark, also in the Air Force.

Three years later she married William Stark, left the Air Force, and had two children, Bill and Paula and the family moved back to Massachusetts for 3 years where William had also grown up. She divorced and this prompted her to return to Southern California with her children to start a new life and pursue a nursing career. She worked hard raising her two children, maintaining a full-time job at a state psychiatric hospital, and using her VA educational benefits to complete her nursing degree.

Five years later she met Jim Shea. They married and with the addition of Jim's daughter, Yvonne, Pat added the role of step-mother. An opportune move to Northern California gave Pat new employment in the field of community health. There she had another son, James Jr., five years later. With this expanded family she worked to earn her Master's in Public Health which opened up new opportunities for her. She worked in Nevada City, California in the middle of the sights, sounds and culture of the "Summer of Love" with many of her clients living in hippy communes. With Pat's upbeat personality she was readily accepted and effective in Public Health.

From there, with her son Bill in the Air Force and daughter, Paula, in college, she moved with Big Jim, Yvonne and Little Jim to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1974 to work as a Public Health Nurse. Daughter, Yvonne , married and started her own life. Two years later Pat was promoted to Regional Supervising Public Health Nurse based in Bethel, Alaska where public health nursing was by bush plane to remote villages.

After three years there she was bit by another adventure bug in 1979. She and Jim moved to Sitka to build and run a restaurant. Then they traveled around the lower 48 and ended up in Arizona where Pat began Public Health Nursing again on the Hopi Reservation. After 2 years the family moved to Napa, California where she worked at the Veteran's hospital in Yountville. Little Jim finished high school in Napa.

Pat and Big Jim moved back to Arizona and she worked in Public Health Nursing again on the Hopi reservation.

She finally retired at 70 and after the death of her husband she moved to Sacramento, California near her youngest son, Jim, and grandkids Kyla and Beau. She was also able to visit her oldest son, Bill, at Vandenburg Air Force Base and her granddaughters Holly and Lindsay and great-grandchildren Ashton and Maddie. Then she moved to Juneau in 2011 to live with her daughter, Paula, and Son-in-law, Bill, and Alaskan grandkids, Patty and Lesley. She was able to spend time with her great-grandkids, Will and Clark. She enjoyed volunteering as "Miss Pat" in Paula's classroom, helping kids with reading, writing and art. Her health deteriorated in the fall of 2018 and she needed full care. Her last few months were spent in Wildflower Court with its amazing nursing home staff.

She was a sparkling mother and grandmother, known for her sequin-adorned clothing and hats, her love of story-telling poetry, and thorough enjoyment of good food and wine. Her wanderlust career path had provided her many crazy stories. We miss her very much and know that her spirit is now flying with the ravens, her favorite animal.

