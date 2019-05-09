Joanne Guy passed away April 30, 2019. Born in Juneau, Alaska on September 1st to Joseph Guy and Anna Guy. She attended grade school and went on to graduate from JD High School in 1958. She married Charles Tuell and went to live in Stilwell, Oklahoma in 1978.
When Joanne lived in Juneau, one 4th of July she was crowned 4th of July Queen and went on to be runner-up to Miss Alaska.
Joanne was a member of Sealaska and Goldbelt Corporations.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe & Anna Guy, her son Charles Tuell Jr., her brothers Eugene Durkee, Jack Lee, and sister MaryAnn Durkee.
She is survived by her husband Charles Tuell Sr., her children: Joseph Tuell and wife, Nancy and spouse, Bill Tuell and wife from Stilwell, OK. Also Delores Halloway, Yvonne Martin, several nieces and nephews, and a lot of friends in Juneau, Alaska.
She was laid to rest in Stilwell, Oklahoma.
Published in The Juneau Empire from May 9 to June 8, 2019