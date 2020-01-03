Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel David Baumgartner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joel David Baumgartner, 64 passed away at Coos Bay December 1, 2019 after a vehicle accident.



Joel is survived by his beloved mother, Sarah Baumgartner of Coos Bay, and siblings Lucy Looper of Wyoming, Phyllis (Michael) Scott of Juneau, Alaska, James (Linda) Baumgartner of Juneau, and John (DeeDee) Baumgartner of Texas and his nieces and nephews. Sister Ann Rosen passed away prior.



Joel was born February 10, 1955 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, eldest of six children. In 1964, the Baumgartner family moved to Juneau, Alaska where Joel grew up and attended local schools. Joel moved to Coos Bay in 2009 to help care for his elderly parents.



Joel attended vocational school in Seward and worked in the seafood, automotive, construction, and food service industries around Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.



At an early age, Joel showed an aptitude with auto mechanics and loved tinkering with his toys. He loved animals; fishing adventures; classic rock music, spending time outdoors; visiting friends and acquaintances; and traveling.



No services are presently scheduled.

Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 3 to Feb. 2, 2020

