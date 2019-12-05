Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joely Carrillo Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

His journey began on October 10, 1955 in Daja, Aklan Philippines, arrived in Juneau in 1973 and died on November 28, 2019 at the aged of 64 surrounded by his loving Family.

Joely Carrillo Gonzales was a devoted & loving husband, father & brother. He was introduced and fell in-love with outdoors and had a passion for fishing especially halibut, salmon and dungeness crab, he also have a passion for raising and breeding roosters and enjoys his farm in the Philippines. He will be missed during camping season with the family.

People would see Joely as a quiet person and a homebody, once you get to know him, he is kind, generous & welcoming to every person he encountered. Joely is survived by his wife Myrna Gonzales, sons Joemer and Jay. Mother, Julia Carrillo, siblings, Alex Carrillo Sr. (II), Maxme Dumaop, Morris Carrillo, Ed Carrillo, Nove Barril-Duncan, his grandchildren and countless in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Alex Carrillo, Sr.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, especially his Daughter in-laws Grace, Gilda and all who knew him.

A funeral service is scheduled on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Viewing starts 11am at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Atlin Drive; novena at 1pm and a holy mass will follow at 2pm and repass at the hall right after the service. His journey began on October 10, 1955 in Daja, Aklan Philippines, arrived in Juneau in 1973 and died on November 28, 2019 at the aged of 64 surrounded by his loving Family.Joely Carrillo Gonzales was a devoted & loving husband, father & brother. He was introduced and fell in-love with outdoors and had a passion for fishing especially halibut, salmon and dungeness crab, he also have a passion for raising and breeding roosters and enjoys his farm in the Philippines. He will be missed during camping season with the family.People would see Joely as a quiet person and a homebody, once you get to know him, he is kind, generous & welcoming to every person he encountered. Joely is survived by his wife Myrna Gonzales, sons Joemer and Jay. Mother, Julia Carrillo, siblings, Alex Carrillo Sr. (II), Maxme Dumaop, Morris Carrillo, Ed Carrillo, Nove Barril-Duncan, his grandchildren and countless in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Alex Carrillo, Sr.He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, especially his Daughter in-laws Grace, Gilda and all who knew him.A funeral service is scheduled on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Viewing starts 11am at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Atlin Drive; novena at 1pm and a holy mass will follow at 2pm and repass at the hall right after the service. Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 5, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close