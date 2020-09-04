Obituary for John David Cooper



Juneau resident John David Cooper, 71, came to the end of his battle with cancer on August 30, 2020. He passed away at home with his wife and son with him.

A celebration of life will be held at Glacier Gardens Rainforest Adventure 7600 Glacier Highway on Saturday, September 12 from 1:00-5:00PM. Please come and share memories and stories. There will be a flag presentation by the Post 25 Auke Bay American Legion and the playing of Taps around 2:30PM.



John was born in Colby, Kansas on December 15, 1948 to Lova and Elmer Cooper. He grew up on a farm in western Kansas and graduated from McDonald High School in McDonald, Kansas. He went on to attend Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas where he majored in Civil Engineering. While in college he joined the Air Force ROTC. After graduating with his Bachelor's Degree he went on to earn his Masters degree in engineering focusing on soils and foundations.



After completing his Masters degree he went on active duty with the Air Force and was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico where his duties included taking care of the runways on the base.

It was while he was stationed at Cannon that he met his wife to be, Wilma Beecher, an Air Force nurse. They were married on January 20, 1973. After his discharge from the Air Force the couple moved to Juneau, Alaska where John worked as an engineer for the City of Juneau. In 1982 he left the city to open his own private engineering business which he ran until his retirement in 2015. His family grew to include two sons: Sean and Brant.



John enjoyed all that Alaska had to offer. He learned how to fly and had an airplane for a few years. Later he would help design and build a boat which afforded him many enjoyable hours of fishing, a pasttime he enjoyed nearly his entire life. Just before his cancer diagnosis he built a large wood working shop in his backyard. He spent many hours building furniture and other items and restoring pieces for friends.



As a veteran, he became involved with the local American Legion post. This spring he stepped down as Commander of the post after serving for 3 years. He was motivated to help identify all the veterans graves at the Alaska Memorial Park on Riverside Drive to make sure they were acknowledged on Memorial Day and to also help obtain grave markers from the VA for any veteran without a grave stone.



He is survived by his wife Wilma and his son Sean as well as his brother Robert (Nikki) and sister Barbara along with 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Lova and Elmer Cooper, and his son Brant Cooper.



In lieu of flowers John requested that donations be made to Post 25 Auke Bay American Legion P.O. Box 210131 Auke Bay, AK 99821, or Judicial Watch 425 Third Street SW Suite 800 Washington, DC 20024, or Hospice and Home Care of Juneau 1803 Glacier Hwy Juneau, AK 99801.



The family thanks Valley Medical Care-Dr. Bob Urata and Dr. Danny Kim, Dr. Stacey Cohen at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and Heather and Melissa at Hospice and Home Care of Juneau for their compassionate care.



John requested to be cremated and his remains buried at sea.



