John J. Cadigan USCG Capt. (RET)



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Captain Jack Cadigan, a husband, a father and grandfather.



Jack's life as a



Jack was born in Boston, Massachusetts. After graduating from The Boston Latin School, he enrolled in Boston College at the age of 16 and graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Physics and Math. His first post graduate job was with Sperry on Long Island, N.Y. Jack joined the US Coast Guard in 1955 and retired as a Captain 30 years later.



During his 30 years of military service Jack had many unit assignments both ashore and afloat. Among these he was a Physics instructor at the US Coast Guard Academy, served as Operations Officer aboard the USCG MCCULLOUGH, Executive Officer of the USCG Sail Training Ship EAGLE, "America's Tall Ship" (with multiple Atlantic crossings), Commanding Officer of the USCG Cutter DEPENDABLE and Commanding Officer of the USCG Cutter MELLON.



In 1964 while serving as boat officer of the USCG Cutter ROCKAWAY, Jack led the Coast Guard's rescue of crew members from the sinking cargo vessel,



Jack especially enjoyed his service as a Submarine Warfare Specialist while he was detailed to the



Jack and his wife Liv were deployed to Coast Guard assignments including Panama City Florida, Guantanamo Bay Cuba, Oahu Hawaii and Governors Island New York. Throughout their 54 years of marriage, they added five children to their family (along with 2 parrots, a canary and 4 dogs!). In 1985 he retired from the US Coast Guard with his final assignment in Juneau, Alaska.



Immediately following retirement, Jack went back to school and graduated with a Masters Degree in Teaching from the University of Alaska Southeast in 1987 at 55 years old. Jack taught physics and math for Alaska's Distant Education School for 13 years. During this time in 1991 he was honored to share the Christa McAuliffe National Fellowship Award for Innovation in Education with a Juneau colleague, and 25 others selected across the U.S.



Finally, Jack's third career launched at 68 years old with a whale watching business called "Adventures In Alaska." He loved getting back out on the water again, captaining the vessel SCANIA and sharing his enthusiasm for Alaska with countless passengers. He operated this business with his son-in-law for 12 years and Jack was still actively managing the bookings up until four months ago.



In the course of Jack's multiple professions and lifetime, he was proud to be involved in his community as well as supporting roles for his children. He was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, the USCG Auxiliary, the Charter Captain's Association, various political organizations, as well as a swim coach for the "Coast Guard Cutters" kids team, a Brownie Leader and Sunday School Teacher (to name a few).



Jack's family was the most important part of his life. He is survived by his wife Liv. Children Anne-Lise Hagevig (Bill), Tanja Cadigan Corbett (Alan), Kristin Cadigan McAdoo (Jason), Jason Cadigan and Mark Cadigan. Grandchildren Adele Hagevig, Al Hagevig, Isabella Cadigan McAdoo and Drew Cadigan McAdoo. Additionally, nieces in Norway Linda Strand and Monica Jacobsen. Jack was preceded in death by brother Colonel Francis C. Cadigan Jr. MD (RET) and sister-in-law Claire Cadigan.



-Fair Winds and Following Seas-



Memorial Service to be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church (740 W. Tenth Street, Juneau), at 3pm on Sunday May 5th. Captain Jack Cadigan will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the Cadigan Family request remembrances to be made to either the Juneau Cancer Connection or Resurrection Lutheran Church.



Jack was a long time supporter of the Cancer Connection. He battled colon cancer for 13 years, followed by Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (a rare form of leukemia) for 7 years. He served as a volunteer mentor with the International Macroglobulinemia Foundation to persons worldwide from South Africa to China.



As a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church since first moving to Juneau in 1966, Jack was honored to be on the church council, part of the choir and specifically dedicated to the church food pantry which provides meals to over 1,500 people annually.



Donations can be made "In Memory of Jack Cadigan" to:



The Cancer Connection

P.O. Box 20329

Juneau, AK 99802

www.cancerconnection.com



OR



Resurrection Lutheran Church

740 W Tenth St.

Juneau, AK 99801



