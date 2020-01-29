Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lloyd Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Lloyd Jordan passed peacefully on December 7, at his home, surrounded by family after his brave battle with cancer.



John was born in French Camp, California on March 15, 1937. During his childhood years he moved between Oklahoma and California. His father enlisted during WWII and the family moved to California again to be closer to his base. When the war was over, they moved back to French Camp and then to Tracy, California where John met and married his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Deaver Jordan.



John joined the Airforce right out of high school, and after receiving his honorable discharge, he began working for the State of California on a surveying crew. He read a posting about jobs in the new state of Alaska and decided to apply for a position with the Dept of Highways for the State of Alaska. John's lifelong friend (and best man) Dick Hamilton and his wife Lois, who all graduated high school together, were already living in Alaska and encouraged them to move north. He was hired, and in a very cold winter of 1963, he moved to Juneau. In April, his wife and daughter moved up. Joan always tells the story that the day after she arrived, "It snowed 20 inches." Their son Scott was born in 1963, and son Sean in 1969. John moved his family from Juneau across the bridge to Douglas in 1970 and was thrilled to be able to raise his family in Douglas. He loved Douglas and its community feeling and even served on the Douglas Advisory Board.



John loved everything Alaska; the hunting and fishing, and especially the boating. He and his family purchased their first cabin boat, the "JERI ANN" in 1973 and spent almost every weekend exploring new coves and bays, camping and cruising Southeast Alaska with the family. In 1977, they upgraded to a larger 31-foot boat that they enjoyed for the next 16 years. After retirement, they traded in the keys of the boat for keys of an RV but continued the adventure of exploring and camping.



John was an accomplished guitarist and singer, cutting his first album at around age 12. He also enjoyed square dancing and became a caller for their square-dancing club, where they met many of their "Juneau family" friends, the Wilsons, the Johnsons, the Davidsons, the Halls and of course the Hamilton's. Although Joan was quite proud that he was the caller, she joked, she never had a dancing partner! John was also talented at woodworking, which he did as a business for a short time after retirement.



John is survived by his wife of 62 years, brothers Tom (Lana), Jerry (Chris), sisters Edna (Charlie) Prater, and Belinda Stevens. Children, Jeri (Trevor), Scott (Shavonne), and Sean. Grandkids, Sarah, Torrey, Matt, Robin, Keith, and Ryan and five great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Dorothy Morris Jordan in 1991.



A memorial for John will held at the Yacht Club February 15th from 2-4pm. The family invites all family and friends to come share in the remembrance and life of John.



