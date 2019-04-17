Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John to some and Mike to others, passed away from a heart attack April 5th. He was born to Ingvald and Patricia Varness March 14th 1950 in Juneau Alaska. Mike attended schools in Edmonds, WA and Juneau while growing up. He joined the Army at 17 in 1967, leaving his tour early to travel Sweden and Finland until 1974. While traveling Scandinavia he found himself in Rock Bands and starting a family at 19. He eventually returned to Alaska in 1974 and traveled the state extensively working various jobs, playing his guitar and eventually starting another family in Anchorage.



He was a member of the Aleutian Unga Tribe, a singer, songwriter and musician, his stage name was "Juneau John" and between playing his guitar, commercial fishing and a willingness to do whatever it took to have a good time, he made his way. He loved family, friends, music, fishing, the ocean, telling stories, girlfriends and was generous to a fault - when he had money everybody had money.



"I will live happily ever after and my heart is so shattered?

But I know it's about forgiveness, forgiveness

?Even if, even if you don't love me?

I've been tryin' to get down to the heart of the matter

?Because the flesh gets weak and the ashes will scatter?

So I'm thinkin' about forgiveness, forgiveness?

Even if you don't love me anymore"

– Don Henley - Eagles



Mike was preceded in Death by his Father Ingvald and Mother Patricia and his sister Ingrid Varness. He survived by his children Brian Varness, Christopher Varness of Turku, Finland and Torrae Ferreira, Patrick Ferreira, Tyana Richelle and Bradley Varness of Wasilla, Brenda Stafford of Coos Bay, Oregon, Robert (Beverly) Varness and Linda (Tony) Price of Juneau and his aunties, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Per Mike's request there will be no services. His ashes will be spread in the Varness family's favorite fishing hole this summer.

Condolences can be sent to Robert Varness, 3004 Goodwin Road Juneau, Alaska 99801 or Brenda Stafford 701 N. Birch Street Apt. 3 Coquille, OR 97423 or his John Michael Varness Facebook page at:



John to some and Mike to others, passed away from a heart attack April 5th. He was born to Ingvald and Patricia Varness March 14th 1950 in Juneau Alaska. Mike attended schools in Edmonds, WA and Juneau while growing up. He joined the Army at 17 in 1967, leaving his tour early to travel Sweden and Finland until 1974. While traveling Scandinavia he found himself in Rock Bands and starting a family at 19. He eventually returned to Alaska in 1974 and traveled the state extensively working various jobs, playing his guitar and eventually starting another family in Anchorage.He was a member of the Aleutian Unga Tribe, a singer, songwriter and musician, his stage name was "Juneau John" and between playing his guitar, commercial fishing and a willingness to do whatever it took to have a good time, he made his way. He loved family, friends, music, fishing, the ocean, telling stories, girlfriends and was generous to a fault - when he had money everybody had money."I will live happily ever after and my heart is so shattered?But I know it's about forgiveness, forgiveness?Even if, even if you don't love me?I've been tryin' to get down to the heart of the matter?Because the flesh gets weak and the ashes will scatter?So I'm thinkin' about forgiveness, forgiveness?Even if you don't love me anymore"– Don Henley -Mike was preceded in Death by his Father Ingvald and Mother Patricia and his sister Ingrid Varness. He survived by his children Brian Varness, Christopher Varness of Turku, Finland and Torrae Ferreira, Patrick Ferreira, Tyana Richelle and Bradley Varness of Wasilla, Brenda Stafford of Coos Bay, Oregon, Robert (Beverly) Varness and Linda (Tony) Price of Juneau and his aunties, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Per Mike's request there will be no services. His ashes will be spread in the Varness family's favorite fishing hole this summer.Condolences can be sent to Robert Varness, 3004 Goodwin Road Juneau, Alaska 99801 or Brenda Stafford 701 N. Birch Street Apt. 3 Coquille, OR 97423 or his John Michael Varness Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1807685398 Published in The Juneau Empire from Apr. 17 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close