John P. Hudert, MM
Born: February 27, 1934 • Ordained: June 9, 1962 • Died: April 16, 2020
Father John P. Hudert, M.M. passed away on April 16, 2020 at the Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somers, New York. He was 86 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 57 years.
Father Hudert was born in New Jersey in 1934, son of John D. and Julia Coffey Hudert. He was the eldest of six children. In 1946 the family moved to Nome, Alaska and 5 years later to Juneau where he graduated from Juneau High School in 1952. He entered Maryknoll-a Catholic missionary society-in 1953 and was ordained a priest in 1962.
After ordination Father Hudert was assigned to Tanzania, East Africa. He worked as a pastor among the Niolotic Luo tribes there for a total of 25 years, studying and becoming fluent in the Luo and Kiswahili languages. Following his Africa ministry, he remained on staff at Maryknoll's New York retirement residence where he was in service to the care of the Maryknollers there.
After his official retirement in 2005, Father Hudert spent a great deal of time on a tractor as Director of Pachamama Farm at Maryknoll, New York. With the help of many volunteers, bumper crops of fresh, organic fruit and vegetables were grown and shared with the local food pantries. He made frequent trips back to the West Coast and to Juneau to visit family and friends, enjoying fishing, hunting, and family gatherings and was a frequent presider at weddings and home Masses.
Father Hudert is survived by siblings: Sr. Dorothea Hudert MM of Ossining, NY; Maureen Eberhardt (Bill) of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Juneau; Kathleen Hudert of Vancouver, WA; and, 13 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Andrea Ostlund of Anacortes, WA and Christine Casperson of Juneau, AK.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Queen of Apostles Chapel on April 21, 2020, followed by internment made in the Columbarium at Maryknoll, New York. Memorial donations may be to the Maryknoll Society (www.maryknollsociety.org).
Published in Juneau Empire from May 10 to Jun. 9, 2020.