John T. Hamar, 78 passed away on October 3rd, 2019 in Tenakee Springs, AK - right where he wanted to be. He was the husband of Jean Boone-Hamar. They shared 34 adventurous years of marriage together.
John was born in Toledo, OR on the 27th of February 1941 to Hank and Arlie Hamar. John graduated from Toledo High School in 1959. He worked in the logging industry from 1959 to 1963 before joining the Army in 1963. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After honorable discharge, John worked for the flight industry with Alaska Coastal Airlines and Alaska Airlines for many years as an Air Traffic Controller until he retired.
He enjoyed fishing and working on his Tenakee cabins with his wife Jean. John enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and hunting. John was known for his kind disposition.
John is survived by his wife Jean, his siblings George, Glenda, Pamela, Paula, and Diana, his children Kimberly, Eric, Tricia, and Edward, and his grandchildren Sabrina, Alex, Shannon, and Cory.
His celebration of life and potluck lunch will be held on October 13th 2019 at The Moose Lodge in Juneau, AK at 3pm
An additional celebration of life will be held in Tenakee Springs.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Oct. 8 to Nov. 7, 2019