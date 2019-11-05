Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Ruth Patterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie Ruth Patterson, 84, of Juneau, AK, passed away Oct 23, 2019 at Bartlett Regional Hospital due to complications of pneumonia. She resided at Wildflower Ct. She was born Feb 2, 1935, in Rose Hill, MS, in the small farm house of her parents, the late John H. & Luna F Reynolds. Johnnie's career was in the restaurant business, as a Cook, chef, sous chef, business owner. Johnnie was a kind, friendly, caring individual, an independent spirit, a sweet/spicy attitude, and creative mind. After retirement she enjoyed spending time growing and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Johnnie is survived by her children, Loyd Mickey Crimm, Black Eagle, MT, Melody & Eddy Anders, Oak Grove, LA, Mike Crimm, Bangor, ME, Ricia Wolfe, Juneau, AK, Brenda Wolfe, Alsea, OR, Shelly & Darrell Caldwell, Alsea, OR. 9 Grandchildren, Sean, Brian, Melody Ann, Cynthia, Lane, Rachel , Sarah, Trista, Jesse, Tatiana, Sabrina, & John, several great & great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, & cousins. Sisters, Margaret Murray, Meridian, MS, & Marie Boyette, Brandon, MS. Besides her parents she was predeceased by brothers, Ben H., & Harold Reynolds, nephew Jimmy Boyette, & great grandson, Jeremiah Sciortino. Services & burial will be held at a later date. Published in The Juneau Empire from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, 2019

