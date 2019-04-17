Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph J. Thomas Jr. passed away peacefully with his family at his side on April 9th, 2019 in Juneau. Joe was born January 24th, 1943 to Joe and Bessie Thomas at St. Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. He was soon followed by sisters Paula and Judy, growing up on Starr Hill before moving out to Auke Bay. Both sisters agree that Joe was a classic big brother and this lasted his entire life. Joe attended Juneau-Douglas High School and spent his free time boating, fishing, and hunting when he wasn't responsible for chores around the house or working at the 20th Century grocery store. He especially enjoyed duck hunting on the flats and would fondly recall hitchhiking to and from the wetlands with friends Lee Hagemaier, David Norton, and David Cantillon in the morning before school, shotguns and ducks in tow. After graduating high school in 1961 Joe moved to Santa Barbara, CA to give college a try. Turned out it wasn't the rain in Juneau he missed, but rather Judy Ogden who grew up in Auke Bay just across Waydelich Creek from him. Joe wisely made his way back to Juneau and married Judy in 1963, settling in Norway Point. Last August they celebrated 55 wonderful years together.



Joe's father had started the Triangle Club Bar in 1947 and by the mid-1960's Joe Jr. was hard at work alongside him. Soon Joe and Judy welcomed their son Paul to the world and did even better by following that up with Leeann a few years later. With his growing family they moved out to Meadow Grove in the valley before moving back to the family home in Auke Bay in the mid-70's. By then Joe Sr. was ready to retire and Joe Jr. took over the business. Joe was a natural and quickly established himself as a well-respected and responsible businessman in downtown Juneau in his own right. Joe lent a hand to numerous business owners in town as well as the occasional customers who were just down on their luck. He was known for his rock-solid integrity and generosity which were the true hallmarks that defined his character. He and Judy took over Commercial Liquor from Joe's uncle, later renamed Alaska Cache Liquor in the early 80's and together they ran both the bar and liquor store until turning the helms over to their children in 2000. Joe was active with the Juneau Downtown Business Association and was a founding member of the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers association (CHARR) participating at both the local and state level. He also served on the State of Alaska Alcohol Beverage Control board for several terms. His experience in the industry was very valuable and made sound contributions that continue to this day.



Joe Jr. had a mischievous side too and his good friends Paul Heppler, Bob Hurley, and Pete Kline often joined in on the fun. Joe knew how to unwind and it usually involved snow machining out to the glacier from Meadow Grove or numerous fishing and hunting trips to Tenakee. When Joe wasn't working you could often find him at his cabin in Tenakee Springs. This became one of his favorite places to enjoy Alaska and he truly loved being part of the community. He was a regular at the 4th of July parades for over 40 years, always wearing something red, white, and blue. One of Joe's true passions though was simply being on the water. It started at a young age building his own boats on the beach and led to a series of boats until selling the last Pauleeann a few years ago. Joe was a skilled mariner and these boats took him, friends, and family all over southeast.



After retiring Joe and Judy focused on visiting other parts of the world. They made frequent wintertime trips to Mexico and visited England, Panama, and South Africa as well. Spring would find him working on the flowers in the garden, planting tomatoes in his greenhouse and keeping busy with wood working projects for family.



Joe packed an incredible amount of adventure into his life and was a great source of wonderful and colorful stories. Joe added to the lives of everyone he met, never taking away and we will miss him dearly. Call it good.



Joe is survived by his wife Judy, son Paul Thomas (Mandy) of Juneau, daughter Leeann Thomas (Pete Schneider) of Juneau, sisters Paula



Cards or condolences can be sent to Judy Thomas at PO Box 210875, Auke Bay, AK 99821. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Home Care of Juneau (419 6th Street Juneau, AK 99801) or the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st St, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or

