On Monday, July 21, 2020, longtime Douglas resident, Joyanne Baker, passed away at the age of 81. Devoted mother of Shana (Andy) Laursen of Bend, OR, Trina (Gary) Luce of Fayetteville, OH, and John Baker of Juneau. Loving grandmother of Jordan, Ryan, Rory, Connor, Harrison, Chauncey, and Cristain. "As I knew her, Grandma was a woman that cared about family and community. These aspects of her often came together as she participated and involved her family in the 4th of July parades and Alaskan Folk Festivals." She was known by many through her work at Gastineau School and welcoming travelers to Juneau at the Visitors Center. She was a gifted seamstress and outdoor adventurer, spending 12 years as camp host at Eagle River campgrounds. Grandchildren visited Eagle River and explored the Juneau-Douglas area almost every summer. Ryan says, "If I had to guess, I'd say her community involvement was, partially, a way to get closer to her family." She was a world traveler and host to international visitors living each day to its fullest and loving Alaska, especially Douglas, deeply. Her life was celebrated by family and friends per her request on Saturday, September 5th. Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels.

