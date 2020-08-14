Judith Alan Forrest passed away peacefully in her home in Auke Bay on August 9, 2020. Judy was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 3, 1935 to Viola Olivia Vogelsang and Eldred Alan Brown. She was married to Vern Richards "Dick" Forrest for 64 years and had four children. Judy's greatest love was her family, and they remember her as the kindest, most generous person they knew.



Judy graduated from South Shore High School in 1953 and was described by several classmates as the "first friend" they made in school. Judy attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, majoring in English. Judy met Dick in college on a blind date and they married June 16, 1956 in Chicago. Following their honeymoon near Lake Michigan, they drove to Juneau (Dick's hometown) and began building a life centered around family, adventure, community involvement and service.



They constructed the home in which they'd lived most of their lives in Auke Bay beginning in 1966, teaming Judy's organizational and financial management skills with Dick's building talent. Judy liked to tell the story of how her husband invited Wally Hickel over for dinner while the house was still unfinished, serving the Governor among the bare studs and sawhorses. Although Judy brought a fine fashion sense with her from Chicago--arriving in Alaska with matching dress, shoes, and purse--she really took to the Alaskan lifestyle, winning 2nd place in her first Golden North Salmon Derby and igniting her love of fishing. She ran her own boat, the "Lady Bug", and took her children fishing before they could walk. The family's fondest days were spent boating, typically logging about 3,000 miles every summer while they fished, walked the beaches, and explored all of Southeast Alaska.



Giving to others brought great joy to Judy. When her youngest child entered 1st grade, she began working at Auke Bay Elementary School as a classroom and playground aide and is remembered by many former students for her kindness and patience. She ran Auke Bay Elementary School's first computer room, introducing young students to their first experiences with a computer. After retiring, she volunteered at the Juneau Convention & Visitors Bureau and it wasn't unusual for her to bring visitors home or to offer them a ride downtown, tour included, after her shift. She was a longtime member of Chapel by the Lake, volunteered at Hospice, a Cub Scout and Brownie leader; an advocate for adolescent substance abuse services; and an avid supporter of the Juneau Raptor Center. Then there were her quilts. She became an accomplished quilter after retirement, with signature patterns such as "The Quilt" and color combinations. But as with all things her interest in quilting was really a means to express her love for others. She donated many of her quilts to charitable organizations and gave them as gifts to friends, who remember her as kind, calm, and loving, always making others feel good about themselves and time with her.



Judy's adventures continued in retirement, when she picked up her husband's passion for motorcycle riding. The two of them traveled all over the Rocky Mountain area, with Judy in her black leather jacket and Harley pants, and she even got a tattoo at age 75 (a lady bug). She was a sports fan her entire life, cheering for women's baseball in wartime Chicago and becoming a lifelong White Sox Fan. She had a mischievous sense of humor; April Fool's Day always resulted in homemade school lunches with sandwiches with cardboard slices and other pranks. For several years, her children thought she was a witch on Halloween and would check the broom closet the morning after Halloween only to find it missing. The fun was endless, and carried on with the grandchildren who spent summers with them. Judy made her corner of the world a more thoughtful, kind, and joyous place. She was the wife, mother, and friend anyone would hope for, and that everyone treasured.



Judy is survived by her husband; her children John, Mike, Karen, and Bill and his wife Sharon; her brother, Dave Brown; grandsons Robert and Jason; her great grandson Carson and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Peter Wright. A memorial service will be held in Summer 2021. Donations may be made in her honor to Hospice, Compass Homecare or the Juneau Raptor Center and condolences and remembrances will be warmly received at PO Box 210531 Auke Bay, AK 99821.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store