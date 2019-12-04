Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Carleen Mason. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall 320 Willoughby Ave. Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life for Judith Carleen Mason will be held Thursday, December 5 at 5:00 pm at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall at 320 Willoughby Ave. in Juneau. Judy died November 28 at Bartlett Regional Hospital following a brief illness.



Judy was born December 21, 1961, at St. Anne's Hospital in Juneau and lived most of her life in Juneau. She attended Juneau public schools and graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1980. Her Tlingit name was Kaach Kooldeix' and she was from the Lukaax.ádi Raven Sockeye Clan of Haines. She was the great granddaughter of Chief Jim Boss of the Ta'an Kwach'an at Lake LaBerge in the Yukon.



Judy had magnetic personality, everyone became and remained her friend. Her life and career were dedicated to service and included Tlingit & Haida Central Council, Tlingit-Haida Housing Authority, the Juneau School District, and Goldbelt Corporation. She was a longtime volunteer for Chilkoot Culture Camp and a member of Camp 70 of the Alaska Native Sisterhood. She was always of service to her friends and community. She used her public relations and marketing knowledge to produce brochures for the Gold Medal Tournament, Grand Camp, and other events. She was always willing to donate her talents to the community.



She was an avid photographer and had many other artistic talents that included painting and beading. She loved to cook and was known for her carrot cakes. She had a big heart and gave to many people.



She is preceded in death by father, Jack Mason. She is survived by her mother, Jean Vavalis. She is survived by husband, Scott Ballou; siblings Jackie Pata (Chris), Joanne Mason (Eric Peter), Jim Mason (Sue), John Mason (Janice), all of Juneau; and Juanita Fuller (Norman) of Wasilla. She is also survived by children Kristen Smallwood (Wayne), Harley Seifert, Kyle Ballou (Laura Coleman), Carley Jean Jackson (Brian), and Haley Ballou (Jackson Pavitt); grandchildren Lakai, Landon, and Eunavae Smallwood, Madison and Alena Ballou, Harley Kade Seifert and Augustus Mickenny Brownlee, Dylan, Rhys and Sawyer Jackson all of Juneau; and numerous aunts of whom Madeline Morris, Loretta Vavalis, Gerri Anderson, and Sharon Olsen reside in Juneau; uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



