Long time Alaska Resident Judith (Judy) Erickson passed away June 1, 2019 in Juneau, with her children by her side.



A Celebration of Life will be July 13, 2019 in Juneau, at the Moose Lodge from 1-4pm. Join us in Celebrating Judy's life.



The first of five children, Judy was born February 29, 1948 to Delbert (Pete) & Irene Erickson in Dallas, Oregon. She grew up in Auburn, WA. After her parents & younger siblings sailed North to Petersburg aboard the FV Irene E in 1967, Judy followed a year later. Judy worked for many years at her mother's restaurant, Irene's. She later worked for AMHS prior to her retirement.



Judy is survived by her siblings Mike (Bonnie) Erickson, Kathy (Fred) Hosford, brother in law Mike Hosford, children Stephanie (Rob) Shurtleff, Becky Weimer, Clint Davis, Christy (Doug) Flake. Grandchildren Kelsie & Brittni Weimer, Devin & Jesse Flake, Elijah Bagoyo, Jenny, Kimmy, Michael, David & Ricky Shurtleff and great grandson Liam Pope and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews.



Preceeding her in death are her parents, siblings Steve (Jean) Erickson, Sue Hosford and niece Heather Hosford.



Judy enjoyed spending time and being around her family. She will be remembered for being down to earth, loving, kind & understanding along with her cooking and big Chinese Feasts.

