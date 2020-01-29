Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Gettys Knight. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Gettys Knight (1941-2020)



With family in attendance, Judy Gettys Knight passed away on January 1st, 2020. A celebration-of-life will be held Saturday, February 8th at Northern Light United Church at 3pm; friends and co-workers of Judy Knight are invited to attend. Judy had been battling health issues for a number of months that unfortunately became insurmountable. Judy fought onward and promised to live on into 2020 even if for just a short while.



Judy graduated from Greenville High School in South Carolina in 1959 and later from Winthrop University in 1963. She married Dutch Knight and had three children, Dutch(Lawton), Lesslie and Christopher. She taught math and biology for a short while in South Carolina prior to moving to Juneau, Alaska in 1974. She independently raised all three children while working for the State of Alaska in a variety of capacities. She worked most notably as Director of Admin Services and as Director of Employment Training and Services for the Dept. of Labor. Prior, she served as special assistant to the Commissioner for a number of years. Later, Judy was named Acting Commissioner of Labor. She ultimately retired from the State of Alaska and spent a number of years working for the U.S. Dept of Labor setting up unemployment systems and offices in Saipan, North Mariana Islands and in the Republic of Bulgaria.



Judy served as a Deacon and Treasurer for Northern Light United Church. She was also treasurer of the Juneau Symphony for many years and was instrumental at fundraising and selling raffle tickets to all of her friends and family. An accomplished tennis player in her younger years, Judy loved card games especially playing rummy with her children and grandchildren. Judy was also active in Juneau's local P.E.O., Chapter G, serving as Treasurer and as advocate for the advancement of women through educational scholarships. She loved to watch college football, professional tennis and to cook holiday dinners. An avid gardener, Judy was involved in the Master Gardner's Club of Juneau.



She was born Judy Bellwood Gettys in Greenville, South Carolina in 1942 to her father R.E Gettys and her mother Jonnie Gettys. Her father was a pharmacist and his drug store with a traditional soda fountain was part of Judy's and her siblings' formative years. Judy was the eldest of three children. Judy is survived by her brother Roddy Gettys III of Easley S.C. and sister Suzie Gammon and Tom Gammon of Columbia, South Carolina. Judy is survived by her three children Dutch(Lawton), Lesslie and Christopher and his partner Erin Harrington. Judy had eight grandchildren: Dutch IV, Courtney, Abbey, Maria, and Mia Knight; Kallen and Kolby Hoover; and Augustine Knight.



Judy Knight was a direct woman who fought for her children and for the rights of all women. She was a leader, a mother, a volunteer and a friend to many. A reception will follow the service on February 8th, 2020.



