Long time resident Judy MacDonald, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Tenakee Springs, Alaska. Ms. MacDonald was born 1936 in Seattle, WA to Milo and Harriett. She graduated from high school in Eureka, CA. After successfully running several businesses including a bakery, record shop, and the first phone company in Petrolia, CA, she decided to make the move to Alaska in 1969. She resided in several communities in Alaska, including Juneau, Petersburg, and Tenakee Springs. Judy started fishing commercially with her late husband Neal on the F/V "Little Lady" in the mid '70's before retiring to Tenakee Springs full time in 1996. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with her canine companions Molly and Bingo, gardening, canning and preserving her own home grown fruits and vegetables, watching football, and visiting with friends and family. She was also a member of the city council, previous member of the planning commission, and when time allowed, enjoyed traveling, especially by train during the fall colors. Judy is remembered for, amongst other things, her love for dogs, her piercing blue eyes, and her feisty spirit.





She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Surviving family members include her daughter and son in law Cyndi and Wally Roman of Tenakee Springs, grandchildren Brad Roman of Ketchikan, Jason Roman and Karen Boyce of Skagway; her son and daughter in law Bill and Pat Johnston of Petersburg, grand children Garritt and Nick Johnston of Petersburg, including two great grand children Bradley and Brylea Johnston of Petersburg; daughter Gayle Collins of Deer Park, WA, grandchildren, Bryce Collins of Deer Park, WA, Heather Collins and husband Matt Kaso of Talkeetna. Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 27 to Sept. 26, 2019

