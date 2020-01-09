Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kara Deann Rakestraw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kara Deann Rakestraw, 45, passed away December 13th, 2019 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center with beloved family by her side.



Kara was born August 23rd, 1974 in Walla Walla, Washington to mother Sandy and father Wally Rakestraw. She grew up in Milton-Freewater, Oregon where she spent hot summers outdoors, making joyful memories with family and friends. She graduated from McLoughlin High School with the class of 1992. At 24, she moved north to Juneau, Alaska where she was a loving mother to her daughter, Kylie and step-son Paul. In 2013, she returned to Oregon and later moved to Kalispell, Montana, where she lived with her fiance Roger.



Kara wore her heart on her sleeve and touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be remembered for her compassion, kindness, humor and sparkling smile. She was a devoted mother, sister, companion, and friend.



Kara is survived by fiance Roger Larkins, sister Lynette Noldner, daughter Kylie Waggoner, best friend Carrie Beers, and more.



Kara was preceded in death by mother Sandy and father Wally Rakestraw, and step-son Paul Whitehead.



A Celebration of Life barbecue is planned in Washington come warmer weather.

