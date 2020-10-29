Karen Adair Snyder died early in the morning on October 22, 2020 at Garden Courte Memory Care Community.

She was born on November 15, 1942 in Sitka, AK. Survived by daughters Robin (Steve) Martin and Jaci (Jeff) Stimach, Grandchildren Alex (Emma) and Logan (Terrah) Martin. Sister Vicki (Art) Nelson and numerous family and friends.

Was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Snyder; Mother, Bernita; Father, Francis; Brothers, Roy and Ray; and Sister, Terry.



She worked and retired from the federal government in Juneau, AK, the majority with the USDA Forest Service's Regional Office as a Records and Directives Coordinator.



She was a graduate of Ballard High School in 1961.



She was heavily involved many groups, including the Juneau Emblem Club (past President), Juneau Chapter #7 Order of the Eastern Star (past Worthy Matron), International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Washington, Idaho, and Alaska (past Worthy Advisor). She was the Mother Advisor of Juneau Assembly #3 many times and was later honored to become the Grand Mother Advisor (twice) in the Alaska Grand Assembly.



She was an avid seamstress and was known to make dresses for girls within the assembly. She quilted and was the treasurer of the Juneau Quilt Guild for years. She loved doing a variety of crafts including, temarai balls, hand crafted ornaments, stained glass art, etc.



No services will be performed per her request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Research or your local hospice.

