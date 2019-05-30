Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Juneau, Alaska resident, Karen Ann Lois Carlson, 72 of Glendale, Arizona, died Tuesday April 23, 2019 after complications from a fall, diabetes and dementia.



She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on February 11, 1947. She was the daughter of Vernon and Cecelia Carlson. She lived in Minnesota and North Dakota until 1960 when she moved to Ketchikan, Alaska with her parents and brothers. In 1962, the family moved to Juneau, Alaska where her parents managed the Montgomery Ward Catalog store.



Karen graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1965. Karen was employed at the State of Alaska for thirty years until her retirement in 2001 from the Department of Revenue, Treasury Division. She then moved to Glendale Arizona where she enjoyed remodeling and redecorating her new home. She enjoyed sightseeing, cruising, and loved traveling to Hawaii. Her other hobbies included drawing, painting characters and designs on rocks and arranging flower decorations. When her nieces and nephew were young she enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Chapel by the Lake.



Karen's great sense of humor and her love of her family will always be remembered and shared.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon (1981) and Cecelia Carlson (2007); and her brothers, Al Carlson (2011) and Dennis Carlson (2015).



Karen is survived by her sister-in-laws Sue Carlson and Christina (Jim) Shirtliff; her aunt Carol Lund; her nieces and nephews Betty (David) Nelson, Clint Carlson, Michelle (Brian) Van Kirk, Tina (Josh) Martin, Vern (Tammy) Carlson and Don Carlson; her great nieces and great-nephews Theoren and Isla Nelson; Ethan, Hendrik, and Clara Van Kirk; Isabelle Martin; Megan and Molly Carlson; Tyler and Aaron Carlson; many cousins and lifelong friends.



A Celebration of Life service was held on May 18th in her honor. She will be laid to rest, on a later date, at the Alaska Memorial Park & Mortuary in Juneau, Alaska



Published in The Juneau Empire on May 30, 2019

