Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Anna Mills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Ann Mills, age 48, died at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska at 3:00 a.m. on 8/4/2019. Karen was born at her Grandma Katherine Mills house in Hoonah, Alaska on 9/29/1970.



Karen's departure from this earthly dimension was sudden and unexpected. Her family and friends have been stunned. Rest assured that her pain was managed by the competent and compassionate hospital staff at ANMC. Prior to her demise, she had an opportunity to visit with some precious nieces, a nephew and her Uncle Joe. Her mother accompanied her to the hospital and was available to assist her as needed, too.



Karen had fond memories of working for the Freezer Crew at Excursion Inlet Packing Company. She worked at XIP as a teenager and the long hours and hard work helped to develop her strong worth ethic. Karen attended the University of Alaska briefly then decided she would rather work with people and changed her career direction to attend the Travel Academy in Anchorage. She held jobs in the hotel industry and with Wings of Alaska in Juneau and Hoonah. Karen went to Phoenix, Arizona to further her education and later on after returning home, became a Supervisor for Tlingit & Haida Technologies in Hoonah where their task was to digitize technical manuals for the military. From that position she was recruited to train tribal members to similar positions in New Mexico, the Dakotas and Hawaii. Karen had most recently been a Dispatch Supervisor for the Hoonah Department of Public Safety/Hoonah Police Department. Karen completed training at the Municipal Correctional Officer Academy, completed EMS/EMT training and became a dispatcher/jail guard in Hoonah.



Karen's creative passions included the native arts of beading and weaving and she was one of the Huna Ravens Tail Weavers. Karen was an avid quilter and has made quilts for most of her cousins and a lot of her friends.



Karen was Teikweidi (Brown Bear Clan) and she was also grandchild of the T'akdeintaan, Kaa Shaayi Hit or Head House and she pays honor to her father's family, too.



Karen is survived by her mother Joyce Skaflestad, sister Sherry Mills and brother George "Gus" Mills, Jr., sister/cousin Theresa Belton, and brother/cousin Albert Hinchman. Karen has a very large blended family too numerous to mention, including the Mills, the Brown and the Skaflestad families.



Karen was preceded in death by her Grandparents Katherine and Gilbert Mills, Grandparents Emma and Hubert Brown, Sr., Father George Mills, Sr., Step-Dad Windy Skaflestad, Aunt Carol Parker, Uncles Cary Brown and Duke Brown, and Cousins Wesley Sumpter, Ronald Parker, Jr. and John Gallagher.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Hoonah Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at the HIA Canoe Shed. Pallbearers include: Gus Mills, Gus Skaflestad, Ken Skaflestad, Joe Brown, Darrell Brown, Jim Mathers and Jerry King. Honorary Pallbearers include: Joshua Keith, Daylon Skaflestad, Bill Mills, Michael Mills, Richard Sumpter, Albert Hinchman, Marshall and Riley Miller, Justin Brown, John Brown, Hubert Brown, Bill Veler and Ed King. We did not intentionally exclude anyone, you all were very important to her.



Karen's remains will be placed in the family plot on Pitt Island Cemetery at a later date. If there are any questions contact family members: Bill Mills 907-723-2870 or Val Veler 907-723-3710. Karen Ann Mills, age 48, died at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska at 3:00 a.m. on 8/4/2019. Karen was born at her Grandma Katherine Mills house in Hoonah, Alaska on 9/29/1970.Karen's departure from this earthly dimension was sudden and unexpected. Her family and friends have been stunned. Rest assured that her pain was managed by the competent and compassionate hospital staff at ANMC. Prior to her demise, she had an opportunity to visit with some precious nieces, a nephew and her Uncle Joe. Her mother accompanied her to the hospital and was available to assist her as needed, too.Karen had fond memories of working for the Freezer Crew at Excursion Inlet Packing Company. She worked at XIP as a teenager and the long hours and hard work helped to develop her strong worth ethic. Karen attended the University of Alaska briefly then decided she would rather work with people and changed her career direction to attend the Travel Academy in Anchorage. She held jobs in the hotel industry and with Wings of Alaska in Juneau and Hoonah. Karen went to Phoenix, Arizona to further her education and later on after returning home, became a Supervisor for Tlingit & Haida Technologies in Hoonah where their task was to digitize technical manuals for the military. From that position she was recruited to train tribal members to similar positions in New Mexico, the Dakotas and Hawaii. Karen had most recently been a Dispatch Supervisor for the Hoonah Department of Public Safety/Hoonah Police Department. Karen completed training at the Municipal Correctional Officer Academy, completed EMS/EMT training and became a dispatcher/jail guard in Hoonah.Karen's creative passions included the native arts of beading and weaving and she was one of the Huna Ravens Tail Weavers. Karen was an avid quilter and has made quilts for most of her cousins and a lot of her friends.Karen was Teikweidi (Brown Bear Clan) and she was also grandchild of the T'akdeintaan, Kaa Shaayi Hit or Head House and she pays honor to her father's family, too.Karen is survived by her mother Joyce Skaflestad, sister Sherry Mills and brother George "Gus" Mills, Jr., sister/cousin Theresa Belton, and brother/cousin Albert Hinchman. Karen has a very large blended family too numerous to mention, including the Mills, the Brown and the Skaflestad families.Karen was preceded in death by her Grandparents Katherine and Gilbert Mills, Grandparents Emma and Hubert Brown, Sr., Father George Mills, Sr., Step-Dad Windy Skaflestad, Aunt Carol Parker, Uncles Cary Brown and Duke Brown, and Cousins Wesley Sumpter, Ronald Parker, Jr. and John Gallagher.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Hoonah Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at the HIA Canoe Shed. Pallbearers include: Gus Mills, Gus Skaflestad, Ken Skaflestad, Joe Brown, Darrell Brown, Jim Mathers and Jerry King. Honorary Pallbearers include: Joshua Keith, Daylon Skaflestad, Bill Mills, Michael Mills, Richard Sumpter, Albert Hinchman, Marshall and Riley Miller, Justin Brown, John Brown, Hubert Brown, Bill Veler and Ed King. We did not intentionally exclude anyone, you all were very important to her.Karen's remains will be placed in the family plot on Pitt Island Cemetery at a later date. If there are any questions contact family members: Bill Mills 907-723-2870 or Val Veler 907-723-3710. Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close