Karen Lynn Hannan, age 71, of Livingston, MT passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones after a hard-fought battle with gallbladder cancer.
Karen was born on February 10, 1949 in Farmington, New Mexico to Doris and Pete Peters. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Luana Wortman.
Karen moved around a lot, with her family growing up from New Mexico to Montana to Idaho to Seattle, Washington where she finished high school. She moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1979 where she worked for the state of Alaska. She met the love of her life, Gary Hannan, in 1980. Gary tells us he saw Karen for the very first time at Sally's Kitchen in Juneau sitting with her dad and that he knew right then and there she was the one. And she was the one for 39 years. They remained in Juneau until 1996 when they made the move to Livingston, Montana.
Karen worked at Albertsons for several years and then at Bob and Lou's Second Hand for 10 years before retiring in 2014. Karen and Gary's favorite things to do were going to garage sales, second hand and antique stores. She had various collections and always had an eye out for that perfect gift for family and friends.
Karen is survived by her husband, Gary Hannan; sons, Mark Tongue, Michael Hannan, and Carter Hannan; grandchildren, Justin, Kaitlyn, and Alex Hannan; sister, Jo (Dennis) Sheridan; brother-in-law, Harry (Eileen) Hannan; 3 nieces, 5 nephews, many cousins, and her much loved furry family.
Karen will be deeply missed and often thought of by all of us who knew and loved her.
To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com
Published in Juneau Empire from May 24 to Jun. 23, 2020.