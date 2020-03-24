Karl "Sonny" Greenewald, left this world on February 13, 2020, in Anchorage, surrounded by his loved ones. Karl "Sonny" was born to Karl and Cecelia Greenewald on March 3, 1951 in Juneau. Karl "Sonny" lived his final years in Hoonah, after living in Anchorage for a majority of his life.
Karl "Sonny" graduated from Hoonah in 1969 and went on to earn a BS in Education from AMU in 1973. He worked a variety of jobs including, AFN (Johnson O' Malley Program), Doyon Roughneck, Seiner, and Troller.
Karl "Sonny" was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Cecelia Greenewald, sister, Karlene, daughter Diana, infant brothers, and niece Karla Lynn Schwan. He is survived by his son, Ryan (Ashley) Greenewald, daughter September (John) Ames, brother William Greenewald, sister, Linda Thein,, Tilli (Jimmy) Abbott, Marlene Shanahan, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Fathers Simeon and Williams presided over services at the Russian Orthodox Church on February 21, 2020. Karl "Sonny" was put to rest besides his loved ones in Hoonah.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 24 to Apr. 23, 2020