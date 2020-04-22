Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Mielke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A true original, Karl was a wonderful, humble man that was loved by all and will be missed by many.



Karl's story began on Jan. 25, 1936. The youngest child to Albert and Esther Mielke, he was raised on a farm in Redwood Falls, MN. His childhood would pave the way for an insatiable love of the outdoors. Never one to relax, he was a part of the football, baseball, basketball and track teams while making Salutatorian for his graduating class.



After high school, Karl earned a degree in Engineering at the University of MN in St. Paul. It was at his first engineering job in Minnesota that he met and started dating his wife Sandy. Months into their courtship, Karl was offered a position with the Department of Transportation (DOT) in Alaska. It had long been a dream of his to move to The Last Frontier, so with a fire in his belly and a spring in his step, he packed up and moved.



Missing his love, he wrote letter after letter until she broke down and joined him in Juneau. They were married at Faith Lutheran on October 27, 1963 where Karl continued to be a church elder for decades. In 1973 they welcomed their daughter, Karen.



In the seventies, Karl and Sandy designed and built their own home in Douglas from the ground up, where they have lived ever since.



After retiring in 1990, Karl started a new chapter and opened Alaska Bullet Works with his partner. His passion for the bullet business was only surpassed by his love of the outdoors and wildlife. Despite countless bear hunting trips, he often shared that he couldn't pull the trigger on any animal that he couldn't eat.



His two grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved being able to share Alaska with them – fishing, shooting and sightseeing.



Karl never met a stranger. No matter where he went, he drew people to him with his laughter and his dimples. He had a forgiving heart the size of Alaska and was always there to lend a hand. His friends were his family and his loyalty was unending.



Loved ones that shared the path with Karl include his father Albert, Mother Esther, brother Donald and beloved dog, Moochie. He will be deeply missed until we meet again by his wife Sandy, daughter Karen, grandchildren Owen "Tug" and Avery, son-in-law Charles, sister Margaret and a whole host of nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, a brother-in-law and adopted family members and neighbors that he loved like his own.



A memorial service to celebrate Karl's life will be held later this summer.



