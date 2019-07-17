Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Louise "Katy" (Delebecque) Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Katy" Louise Delebecque was born on April 23, 1938 and adopted by Louis Delebecque of Seattle, WA and Alberta Delebecque-Healy of Sitka, AK. She graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School as part of the class of 1956. In 1959 she married James "Jim" Allen Smith and their marriage lasted 50 years ending only with Jim's passing.



She attended college at Pacific Lutheran University and worked at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, CA as an executive secretary. In 2003, Katy retired in Tucson, Arizona.



Katy passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. She will be missed for her great wit and story telling and for her love for the theater and arts.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis & Alberta, her husband Jim (2009). She is survived by her first cousins, Gaile Walter and John Gallwas.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Juneau Arts & Humanities Council at https://jahc.org/

