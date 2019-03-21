Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Ann (Gregson) Chilton. View Sign

After a sudden and brief illness, Katie Ann (Gregson) Chilton passed away March 15, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.



Katie was born May 9, 1978, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and had been a Juneau resident for the past 31 years. In addition to being an avid New England sports fan, she loved to watch her children play, and cheering for the local teams. She was passionate about spending time with her family, and loved them fiercely.



Katie is survived by, the love of her life, her husband, Geoffrey Chilton; her daughters, Mackenzie and Mikaila McDonald-Cox; her sons, Dominic McDonald-Cox and Jack Gregson; her father and mother, Jack and Terri Gregson; her sisters Kris Gregson- Clark, Coreena Neumire, Soncheri Gregson; her father and mother in-law, Vaughn Chilton and Selena Beierly; her brothers in-law, Keith Neumire, Gregory Chilton, and Geno Vick; and her sisters in-law, Sabrina Vick and Ronamay Chilton. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on March 28, 2019, at 7:00 pm at the Juneau Seventh Day Adventist church, 4343 Mendenhall Loop Rd., Juneau, Alaska. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

After a sudden and brief illness, Katie Ann (Gregson) Chilton passed away March 15, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.Katie was born May 9, 1978, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and had been a Juneau resident for the past 31 years. In addition to being an avid New England sports fan, she loved to watch her children play, and cheering for the local teams. She was passionate about spending time with her family, and loved them fiercely.Katie is survived by, the love of her life, her husband, Geoffrey Chilton; her daughters, Mackenzie and Mikaila McDonald-Cox; her sons, Dominic McDonald-Cox and Jack Gregson; her father and mother, Jack and Terri Gregson; her sisters Kris Gregson- Clark, Coreena Neumire, Soncheri Gregson; her father and mother in-law, Vaughn Chilton and Selena Beierly; her brothers in-law, Keith Neumire, Gregory Chilton, and Geno Vick; and her sisters in-law, Sabrina Vick and Ronamay Chilton. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on March 28, 2019, at 7:00 pm at the Juneau Seventh Day Adventist church, 4343 Mendenhall Loop Rd., Juneau, Alaska. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Religious Service Information Juneau Seventh-day Adventist

4343 Mendenhall Loop Rd

Juneau, AK 99801

(907) 789-7644 Send Flowers Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 21 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close