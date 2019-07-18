Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katrina Carol Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katrina Carol Davis of Juneau passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 45 following a critical short-term illness. She has gone to Heaven to be with her beloved husband Jarod Clayton Davis. She was also preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents Robert and Darlene Smathers and her Paternal Grandparents Ronald and Patricia Skoog.



Born in Juneau on December 27, 1973, "Trina" spent most of her childhood in Juneau with the exception of a few years spent in Sitka when she was a teenager. A graduate of Sitka High School, she returned to Juneau with her family in 1994 and then went to live in Wasilla for a time, until returning to Juneau following the untimely death of her husband. Trina was a long-time employee of Action Appliance Repair here in Juneau and loved her family and her work. She was an active volunteer with the Juneau Dipstick Car Club and was dedicated and committed to helping others. She had an affable personality and a beautiful smile – she will be sorely missed.



Trina is survived by her four children: Ariel (Cameron) Hansing; Kayla, Jordynn and Tyler Davis;

Grandchildren: Trystinn and William Hansing

Parents: Christopher and Debra Skoog

Siblings: John, Robert, Ronald, Therron and Kristina Skoog;

Uncles and Aunts: Brad (Judy) Smathers and Amber (Danny) Vavalis;

Sister/brother-in-laws: Liana (Brent) Gulzow; Jeremiah Davis; Michael Davis and Jessica Davis Cousins: Michael Vavalis; Tabitha (Clinton) Bauer; Rosanna (Michael) Vavalis

Corwin Vavalis, Ginger (Tony) Nizich; Andi Smathers; Stephanie (Jason) Cameron;

Cambryn and Kyren Gulzow;





A celebration of life will be held at the Auke Bay Recreational main shelter area on July 27th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.

Family and friends are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers you may send contributions to a fund for the children:

Katrina Davis Children's Fund

c/o Action Appliance Repair

5366 Commercial Blvd

Juneau, AK 99801

