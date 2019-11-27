Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Solomon Brososky Jr.. View Sign Service Information Alaskan Memorial Park and Mortuary 3839 Riverside Drive Juneau , AK 99801 (907)-789-0611 Send Flowers Obituary

Keith "Junior" Brososky was born on June 6, 2004, and left this earth on November 21, 2019. He was very kind and was the first in line to help a loved one in need, family or friend. His family and friends were his pack. It takes a village, and he had one.



His family and friends (C.J., Josh, Gabe, adopted sister Harley, and Imogen) have all been telling stories of how Junior helped them through something, even if it was just to make them feel better with a laugh, smile or just sitting and talking.



Camping and fishing trips were a staple for hanging out and having fun. Like most teens, all-night gaming was a weekend habit if he couldn't be camping due to weather.



Junior leaves behind his parents, Keith and Ruth Anne Brososky and older brother, Travis; grandmother Barbara Bartoo; aunts Deborah "Debbie" Stevens, and Faith Guthert; uncles Darrell Wayne Stevens and Daniel (and Lacie) Stevens; aunties Willow Gonzalez, Jennifer Garrison, Kimberly Guthert, Vickie Moore, and Tosha Moore; and cousins Raymond Stevens, Jessi Stevens, Julie Kreutzmann, Chuck Blankenship, J.B Blankenship, Verity, Cassie, Korra and Kiana. Please forgive any omission of names of Junior's extended family and friends. The family thanks you for all your prayers, love and support during this time.



Junior is preceded in death by his uncle Robert "Robbie" Brososky, Jr., and great-aunts Colleen Brososky and Marie "Maxine" Evern.



Please join family and friends for a memorial service at Alaska Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3839 Riverside Drive, at 11:00 a.m. on December 2, 2019. A reception will follow at the Juneau Yacht Club, Harris Harbor, at 3:00 p.m. In true community style, please bring a dish or beverages to share, if you are able.

