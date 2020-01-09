Kelly Williams was born May 23rd 1936 and passed away December 30th 2019 surrounded by Family and Friends at Bartlett Memorial Hospital in Juneau.
Kelly served in the National Guard in his younger days. He played in Gold Medal basketball in his younger days from the 1950s till 1980s.
A viewing will be on Friday January 10th from 2 to 5pm at Alaskan Memorial.
A Memorial Service will be held at Tlingit and Haida 3235 hospital drive on Saturday 11th starting 6:30pm to 10pm. Refreshments accepted for memorial service.
Will be taken out to Angoon to be announced.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8, 2020