Kenneth Hansen Obituary



April 20, 1930 – December 25, 2019





Kenneth A. Hansen, 89, of Juneau Alaska, passed on to his Heavenly home peacefully while sleeping on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019.



Kenny Hansen was born on April 20, 1930. He was the youngest of seven children born to Arthur and Lillian Hansen of Wenatchee, Washington. Though the Hansen family had humble beginnings living in a 500 square foot house, it was a home rich with love. While living on the small orchard farm, Kenny worked with his dad to become familiar with farm machinery. At 16, Kenny bartered into his first Harley Davidson and continued to learn about mechanics. These talents served him well during his future career as a heavy machinery operator in Southeast Alaska, beginning in the 1950's and lasting through the 2000's. He would often tell others that he brought the first Hydraulic backhoe to Southeast and dug up every street of Juneau.



Kenny moved to Alaska after his brothers encouraged him to come up for a visit. He and three friends drove to Alaska in a World War II Jeep. With $100 in his pocket, exclusively eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, he made it safely to Juneau with many adventures to be told. Ken found immediate employment at the Juneau Sawmill and later at the 20th Century Market on Seward Street. Finally, his brother Herman helped him get a job working as a deckhand on the 115 ft. floating medical and dental ship, the M/V Hygiene. Ken fell in love with Southeast Alaska as he visited the communities aboard the M/V Hygiene. A young man's dream job.



Kenny's former experience with heavy equipment led to his next job with Lemon Creek Sand & Gravel. He was involved with the excavation of the following: the Juneau Memorial Library; original Cedar Park low-income housing, which included the construction of Cordova Street off of Douglas Highway; and construction of the Haines ferry dock. In 1960, Juneau rebuilt its water system which took three years. Kenny claimed to have served 1,200 houses and businesses during the rebuild.



In 1950, Ken met his future wife, Florence May Anderson, at a Wednesday night prayer service at the Assembly of God Church. It was love at first sight. On December 19, 1952 at the age of 22, Ken married Florence and moved into a very small apartment along with Marlene, Florence's younger sister. Nine months later they were offered a little house on Twelfth Street where over the next twenty years they raised four children. In the late 1960's the couple decided to purchase Kenny's first Case backhoe and formed the Ken Hansen Excavating Company specializing in utilities, water and sewer. It was a great success. Years later starting as silent partners, Ken and Florence found themselves the sole owners of Juneau's first Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchise which was managed by their eldest son, Kenny Eugene. Between Kenny Gene and Florence, they hired and trained many young people and gave them a chance to build confidence, self-esteem and integrity.



In 1970 Ken saw opportunity in the construction of Juneau's first mini storage. This also proved to be a successful business. Ken then purchased land and developed the Greenwood Subdivision located above Twin Lakes.



Ken also enjoyed volunteering for community projects such as working with Ladd Macaulay in the beginnings of the Douglas Island Pink and Chum fish hatcheries. The first salmon pond was on Cowee Creek, the second was located out Thane road and lastly the holding pond next to the present day DIPAC hatchery located at three-mile Egan Drive. Ken enjoyed serving on the Johnson Children's Home Board of Directors and the Bethel Assembly of God Board. He was involved with the construction of four Assemblies of God churches in Southeast Alaska. He always enjoyed family projects, as well as hunting and fishing. Ken had many wonderful and cherished memories with his family aboard the 34 foot M/V Pacific Venture. His biggest King Salmon was 54 pounds. Ken was also a Charter Member of the Tongass Chapter of Harley Owners Group. On a summer day he might be seen rolling down the highway with a grandchild on the back seat of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle encouraging him to "go faster Grandpa, more corners!"



Kenneth is survived by his three children: Chris Hansen Cook, David Hansen (Cynthia), Heather L. Bunnell (Barry), daughter-in-law Amanda Fergerson (Dan) Grandchildren: Christine D. Wachmann, Cheryl J. Holden, Katelynn M. Martinez, Sierra M. Mahnke, Mercedes Simpson, Corbin Mahnke, Rollin Bunnell, Kathryn, Kenny and David Fergerson and many great grandchildren.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lillian Hansen, brothers Roland, Wesley, Herbert, Herman, sisters Elaine and Esther and wife of 67 years, Florence M. Hansen and his son, Kenny Eugene Hansen.



The family of Kenneth A. Hansen wishes to thank Dr. Urata, Dr. Amos, Hospice, church and family friends that visited dad and sent cards, prayers, emails, flowers, meals and snacks. All those gifts of kindness mean more than you'll ever know.



