Ken was born in Oakland, California to Leota & Werner Nestler. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1959, and the University of Colorado Boulder in 1964 with a degree in Business and Marketing. He married Genevieve Anderson in 1971.



Ken started working for the Forest Service in 1966 as an administrative trainee in Delta, CO. Then on to Petersburg, Ketchikan, and later Juneau, where he completed his career as "infra" coordinator. He also worked his share of forest fires in locations such as Tok, Big Lake & Porcupine Flats and deployed to Lousiana for relief operations following Hurricane Katrina. 38 of nearly 40 years was spent in Alaska, where his heart felt at home.



He was a long time member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, sang in the choir, and was a council member several times. As a child he loved electric trains, was an Eagle Scout, and lettered in swimming in high school and college. In college he was in the hiking club and the Mountain Rescue Team. He was a volunteer fire fighter in Petersburg and Ketchikan.



Flying was his main interest. He was a flight instructor and had several ratings. He was a soccer referee for Juneau Parks and Recs. In retirement years he enjoyed lawn bowling, a good game of double deck pinochele, or bridge. The 2:30 coffee on Wednesday was a special time with other retired Forest Service friends. His greatest achievement was getting the Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award from the FAA for 50 years of accident free flying. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, 4th of July Commitee, and Association of Government Accountants. His 3 sons were the love of his life. He enjoyed watching them grow, get married and the Papa title he received.



Survivors are his wife, Genevieve. Sons Benjamin(April), Peter(Alicia), and David(Amelia). Grandchildren Owen and Ellie Marie and one unborn grandson. Sister Marlene Moser(Mark). Nephews John Moser(Tacy) & Eric Moser(Lara). Niece Marcella Susan Moser, cousins Uli Nestler, and Werner Nestler in Germany. He was preceeded in death by parents Werner & Leota Nestler, and grandparents Lee & Hattie Minnich.



Memorial service will be on Sunday 7-28-2019 at 4pm. Pastor Tari Stage Harvey. There will be a Hawaiian dress theme/request.

